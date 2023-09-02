 Yonex Sunrise Late Shantikumarji Firodia Memorial Maharashtra State & Inter-District Badminton: Taarini Claims Double Crowns
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsYonex Sunrise Late Shantikumarji Firodia Memorial Maharashtra State & Inter-District Badminton: Taarini Claims Double Crowns

Yonex Sunrise Late Shantikumarji Firodia Memorial Maharashtra State & Inter-District Badminton: Taarini Claims Double Crowns

The Mumbai shuttler Taarini, the top seed, easily defeated Isha Patil 21-6, 21-17 in 23 minutes to win the singles final

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 02, 2023, 05:32 PM IST
article-image

Taarini Suri of Greater Mumbai Badminton Association claimed a grand double winning Girls’ U-17 singles and doubles crowns respectively in the Yonex Sunrise Late Shantikumarji Firodia Memorial Maharashtra State & Inter-District badminton tournament played at the Wadiapark Badminton Hall, Ahmednagar on Friday evening.

The Mumbai shuttler Taarini, the top seed, easily defeated Isha Patil 21-6, 21-17 in 23 minutes to win the singles final. Earlier, the top-seeded pair of Taarini and Shravani Walekar combined well to tame the second-seeded duo of Nishika Gokhe and Yutika Chavan 21-14, 21-10 to win the doubles title as well.

Read Also
AIFF Hero Sub-Junior Girls National Football Championship: Sharvari To Captain Maharashtra Girls...
article-image

Earlier in the singles semifinals, Taarini Suri had to work hard to overcome third seed Yutika Chavan in three tough games at 21-16, 20-22, 23-21 in 45 minutes. Yutika also faced a big challenge from Prakriti Sharma before snatching a tight 23-21, 16-21, 21-13 victory.

In the Boys U-17 final, the number one seed Sarvesh Yadav managed to overcome second seed Ameya Naktode 21-6, 23-25, 21-10 in 37m.

In the U-15 summit round matches, the number one seed Dev Ruparelia beat third seed Rutva Sajwan 21-11, 21-16 in just half an hour to win the boy’s title and in the girls’ final, unseeded Ridheema Sarpate defeated fourth seed Dakshayni Patil 19-21, 26-24, 21-9 in 47m.

Read Also
AIFF Hero Junior Boys National Football Championship: Atharva To Captain Maharashtra Boys
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Live Updates: India 266-All Out After Hardik Pandya 87, Ishan Kishan 82

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Live Updates: India 266-All Out After Hardik Pandya 87, Ishan Kishan 82

'THEY CANNOT PLAY HIM': Ex-Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Hails Shaheen Afridi For Running Through...

'THEY CANNOT PLAY HIM': Ex-Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Hails Shaheen Afridi For Running Through...

WATCH: DJ Plays 'Ram Siya Ram' Song After Every Indian Boundary vs Pakistan

WATCH: DJ Plays 'Ram Siya Ram' Song After Every Indian Boundary vs Pakistan

Salaries For Domestic Help, Jewellery, Furniture: How Naresh Goyal Misused ₹538 Crore Bank Loan To...

Salaries For Domestic Help, Jewellery, Furniture: How Naresh Goyal Misused ₹538 Crore Bank Loan To...

Maharashtra: Stones Pelted, Vehicles Torched As Protests Demanding Maratha Reservation Prevail In...

Maharashtra: Stones Pelted, Vehicles Torched As Protests Demanding Maratha Reservation Prevail In...