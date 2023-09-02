Yonex Sunrise Late Shantikumarji Firodia Memorial Maharashtra State & Inter-District Badminton: Taarini Claims Double Crowns

Taarini Suri of Greater Mumbai Badminton Association claimed a grand double winning Girls’ U-17 singles and doubles crowns respectively in the Yonex Sunrise Late Shantikumarji Firodia Memorial Maharashtra State & Inter-District badminton tournament played at the Wadiapark Badminton Hall, Ahmednagar on Friday evening.

The Mumbai shuttler Taarini, the top seed, easily defeated Isha Patil 21-6, 21-17 in 23 minutes to win the singles final. Earlier, the top-seeded pair of Taarini and Shravani Walekar combined well to tame the second-seeded duo of Nishika Gokhe and Yutika Chavan 21-14, 21-10 to win the doubles title as well.

Earlier in the singles semifinals, Taarini Suri had to work hard to overcome third seed Yutika Chavan in three tough games at 21-16, 20-22, 23-21 in 45 minutes. Yutika also faced a big challenge from Prakriti Sharma before snatching a tight 23-21, 16-21, 21-13 victory.

In the Boys U-17 final, the number one seed Sarvesh Yadav managed to overcome second seed Ameya Naktode 21-6, 23-25, 21-10 in 37m.

In the U-15 summit round matches, the number one seed Dev Ruparelia beat third seed Rutva Sajwan 21-11, 21-16 in just half an hour to win the boy’s title and in the girls’ final, unseeded Ridheema Sarpate defeated fourth seed Dakshayni Patil 19-21, 26-24, 21-9 in 47m.

Read Also AIFF Hero Junior Boys National Football Championship: Atharva To Captain Maharashtra Boys

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)