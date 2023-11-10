World Cup 2023: World Hindu Congress Thanks Keshav Maharaj For Support Despite Absence From The November Event Due To WC Commitments

Keshav Maharaj, South Africa's only Hindu cricketer, has expressed his support for the World Hindu Congress 2023 to be held in Bangkok from November 24-26.

Maharaj is currently in India with the South African team who have stormed into the World Cup semifinals and wished the WHC on video that has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter).

The South African bowler of Indian origin, who traces his ancestral roots to Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh, has been doing very well in the World Cup.

Maharaj had hit the winning runs in the Proteas' close victory over Pakistan in the league stage and also scalped 12 wickets in the tournament.

Thank you Keshav Maharaj for this wonderful message of support for a successful World Hindu Congress 2023.



We would have loved to host you at WHC 2023, Bangkok for the Hindu Youth Conference, but we understand what the #WorldCup2023 means for every cricketer.



Hoping to… pic.twitter.com/Y8A6B5dSym — World Hindu Congress (@WHCongress) November 10, 2023

He had bowled India's Shubman Gill with a beautiful delivery in South Africa's match against the hosts at the Eden Gardens.

Maharaj is someone who has been known to where his Hindu religious identity on his sleeves and also on his bat!

Yes, the SA spinner was seen with an 'Om' symbol on his bat during the match against Pakistan in Chennai and was hugely praised by several Indian netizens.

Maharaj is the son of Atmanand and Kanchan Mala and was born in 1990 in Durban, South Africa.

Maharaj is married to Lerisha, who is also of Indian origin and a Kathak dancer, and both had an interesting love story that culminated in marriage.

With different upbringings, Keshav had to arrange a kathak performance by Lerisha and invite his mother and other relatives to convince his mother to agree to them getting married.

The World Hindu Congress is a platform to provide opportunities for Hindus to network, exchange ideas, work confidently and model their future course of action.

The Congress is being held with the theme "Dharma, the Abode of Victory"

There are seven parallel thematic conferences to articulate the values, creativity and entrepreneurial spirit of Hindus in all its vibrance and glory.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)