From Jai Shree Ram To Using 'OM' Symbol On His Bat: Know Keshav Maharaj's UP Roots & Belief In Hindu Culture

Keshav Maharaj has been spotted on various occasions, celebrating a wicket in Hindu style of praying. While the left-arm spinner was born in Durban, his forefathers reportedly hail from Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh and moved to Durban in 1874.
Keshav Maharaj roars after leading South Africa to a thrilling victory over Pakistan in Chennai. Maharaj held his nerve as the Proteas required 4 runs with only 1 wicket left and he hit a boundary.
The 'OM' symbol was spotted on Keshav Maharaj's bat during the game on Friday in Chennai against Pakistan. Indian fans hugely praised his religious beliefs and mocked Pakistan team.
Keshav Maharaj took to his official Instagram handle and made special mentions to Tabraiz Shamsi and Aiden Markram. At the end of the post, he wrote 'Jai Shree Hanuman' as he has in most of his Instagram posts.
Tabraiz Shamsi hugs Keshav Maharaj following the thrilling win. Shamsi walked in when South Africa required 11 runs and did well to survive 6 deliveries to score 4.
Ahead of the 2023 World Cup, Keshav Maharaj went to the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Kerala. By sharing the picture on Instagram, he posted the caption, 'Om Namo Bhagvate Vasudevaye.'
Pakistan captain Babar Azam was unimpressed with the team's performance and was spotted losing his composure on various occasions. Pakistan are hugely unlikely to qualify for the semi-finals.
