 World Cup 2023: The Quest To Clinch Spots For The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy
World Cup 2023: The Quest To Clinch Spots For The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy

As teams jostle for supremacy and survival in the ongoing ICC World Cup, the likes of England and Bangladesh find themselves on a precarious ledge

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 06:22 PM IST
In the heart of the ICC World Cup 2023, a parallel saga unfolds, where the pursuit of cricketing excellence converges with the quest for a coveted entry into the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Beyond the thrill of the current tournament, the top seven contenders secure not just victories but also a passport to Pakistan for the eight-team spectacle in two years.  

As teams jostle for supremacy and survival in the ongoing ICC World Cup, the likes of England and Bangladesh find themselves on a precarious ledge, desperately seeking a turnaround to break into the top seven. Meanwhile, the Netherlands and Afghanistan harbour realistic dreams of clinching a spot in the illustrious Champions Trophy, currently perched at eighth and seventh. 

Amidst the intense competition, Rashid Khan, riding high on a recent triumph over Sri Lanka, casts his gaze beyond immediate battles, envisioning the glory that the Champions Trophy holds. Yet, for England, languishing at the bottom, the dream might slip away.

This qualification saga paints a narrative that excludes teams like West Indies, Ireland, and Zimbabwe, absent from the current World Cup. The ICC's revival of the Champions Trophy in 2021 sets the stage for a cricketing odyssey spanning 2024-2031, with the spotlight on 2025 and 2029 editions. The tournament promises a traditional spectacle, with four teams per group, forging a path through semifinals to the grand crescendo of a highly anticipated final.

