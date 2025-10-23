Venezuela Plane Crash Video: Shocking Moment Of Small Aircraft Bursting Into Flames During Takeoff At Paramillo Airport, 2 Killed |

Caracas (Venezuela): A tragic plane crash in Venezuela claimed two lives and left two others injured on Wednesday, October 22, when a Piper Cheyenne I aircraft erupted into flames shortly after takeoff. The incident occurred at Paramillo Airport in Táchira, with the plane crashing within the vicinity of San Cristóbal National Park.

Horrific Crash Caught On Video

A shocking video circulating online shows the aircraft struggling to gain altitude moments after takeoff. The plane is seen tilting sharply before plummeting onto one of its wings and exploding into a massive fireball. Witnesses watching from nearby can be heard screaming in horror as the plane hit the ground and burst into flames.

According to a report by Daily Mail, local authorities identified the deceased victims as Toni Bortone and Juan Maldonado, according to Venezuelan news outlet El Nacional. Two other passengers survived the crash but sustained serious injuries. Preliminary reports suggest that the pilot may have lost control after one of the aircraft’s tires exploded during takeoff.

Emergency services, including firefighters, Táchira Civil Protection, and the Bolivarian National Police (PNB), rushed to the crash site around noon. Rescue teams battled the blaze and pulled survivors from the wreckage. Officials confirmed that the aircraft was involved in government logistics activities, though further details about its mission remain under investigation.

The ill-fated aircraft was identified as a Piper Cheyenne I (PA-31T1), a twin-engine turboprop plane manufactured by Piper Aircraft in the late 1970s. Known for its powerful engines, efficiency, and strong safety record, the model has been widely used for both civilian and governmental purposes. Aviation authorities have launched a formal probe to determine the exact cause of the crash, examining factors such as mechanical failure and possible maintenance issues.

This latest tragedy comes just weeks after another aviation accident in Venezuela. In September, a Learjet 55 crashed near Simón Bolívar International Airport outside Caracas. That private jet had been attempting to depart when it lost control, reportedly due to adverse weather conditions and strong winds. Two passengers were injured in that incident but were rescued and reported to be in stable condition.