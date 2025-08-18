Small Plane Carrying Two Makes Crash Landing On Golf Course In Australia; Suffered Minor Injuries- VIDEO | X @RT_com

A dramatic crash landing of a small plane on an Australian golf course in Sydney is making headlines. Two people on board a small plane miraculously survived the crash landing they made on the Mona Vale Golf Course on the Northern Beaches on Sunday. The video of their crash landing, recorded by onlookers, is going viral on the Internet. The incident occurred at approximately 2:00 PM local time. Both passengers on board were left with minor injuries and were treated immediately by paramedics.

It was on Sunday, in the afternoon, when a plane was seen making a crash landing on the lush green surface of the Mona Vale Golf Course in Sydney. The Piper Cherokee aircraft had to make an emergency landing with two passengers on board, one was an instructor, while the other was a student. Both of them, in their 50s, miraculously survived and suffered minor injuries. The terrifying incident was recorded by the onlookers at the golf course.

As seen in the video, the right wing of the aircraft can be seen severely damaged, while the landing gear appeared to have come off. As soon as the plane made a crash landing, several onlookers ran to help the passengers on board. Both of the injured passengers were treated by paramedics at the scene.

According to the reports, the men have since been transported to Royal North Shore Hospital in a stable condition.

