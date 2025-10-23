'Kya Maal Lag Rahi Hai...': SDM's Wife Files Molestation Complaint Against Petrol Pump Employee In Bhilwara After Slap Row | X

Bhilwara: Two days after a video featuring Pratapgarh SDM Chhotu Lal Sharma slapping a petrol pump employee and being slapped back went viral, the controversy deepened.

On Thursday, October 23, SDM's wife, Deepika Vyas, filed a molestation complaint against one of the employees involved in the altercation at the Jaswantpura CNG pump.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

SDM’s Wife Alleges Harassment, Three Employees Arrested

The incident took place on Tuesday night when Sharma, accompanied by his family, stopped at the CNG pump on the Ajmer-Bhilwara highway. A dispute reportedly broke out over whose vehicle would be filled first. A CCTV footage shows the SDM slapping an employee, who then retaliated before others intervened.

After the video went viral on social media, police arrested three employees identified as Deepak Mali, Prabhu Lal Kumawat, and Raja Sharma. They were booked on charges of assault and obstructing public servants. Police officials said an investigation is underway to determine culpability on both ends.

In her complaint, Deepika alleged that one of the employees “winked” at her and made an inappropriate remark, saying, “Kya maal lag rahi hai." She wrote, “The petrol pump employee winked at me, which angered my husband and he scolded him. The employee then left our car and started filling the one behind, saying, ‘What’s the matter?’ When my husband objected, three men attacked us.”

The Viral CCTV Footage

CCTV footage of the scuffle, which spread widely online, drew a mixed response from netizens. Many social media users accused the SDM’s wife of misusing harassment laws to deflect criticism from her husband’s conduct. An user wrote, “Despite CCTV clearly showing that the SDM assaulted pump staff for not giving his car priority, the SDM’s wife has filed sexual harassment complaints against them.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Others cautioned that false accusations can “trivialise a grave issue” and undermine genuine cases. Police officials in Bhilwara confirmed that a detailed probe is underway.