 ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lankan Superfan Uncle Percy Passes Away At 87 In Colombo
ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lankan Superfan Uncle Percy Passes Away At 87 In Colombo

Uncle Percy has been supporting the Sri Lankan team since the 1979 ODI World Cup in the West Indies.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 07:05 PM IST
Sri Lanka cricket lost its biggest fan, Percy Abeysekera, on Monday at the age of 87 in Colombo. 'Uncle Percy', as he was popularly known in Sri Lanka, was not keeping well over the past few months and passed away due to old-age related complications. His enthusiasm and support for the game left an indelible mark on the cricketing world.

Percy has been supporting the Sri Lankan team since the 1979 ODI World Cup in the West Indies.

"Till I can walk, I will be at stadiums cheering the boys and waving the Sri Lankan flag," Percy had said once in an interview.

Percy was visited by Sri Lankan Cricket Board (SLC) secretary Mohan De Silva who presented him with ₹13 lakh to support his wellbeing and maintenance of good health.

India captain Rohit Sharma had also visited Uncle Percy at his residence during the Asia Cup 2023 in Colombo.

“Percy’s contribution to the game of cricket in Sri Lanka as a cheerleader is immeasurable, and he has been a tower of strength for the players and to the game as a whole, and it was our turn to give back and look into his wellbeing,” de Silva had stated in September.

The Sri Lankan cricket fraternity took to social media to confirm the news of Uncle Percy's passing.

"It is with great sadness that I heard our beloved Uncle Percy has met his maker. You were the first superfan and for all of us you will always be special RIP," former SL captain Sanath Jayasuriya tweeted.

