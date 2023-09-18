 SLC Gives ₹13 Lakh To Sri Lanka's 'Legendary Cheerleader' Percy Abeysekera For His Wellbeing
HomeSportsSLC Gives ₹13 Lakh To Sri Lanka's 'Legendary Cheerleader' Percy Abeysekera For His Wellbeing

SLC Gives ₹13 Lakh To Sri Lanka's 'Legendary Cheerleader' Percy Abeysekera For His Wellbeing

The cheque was handed over to Percy by SLC secretary Mohan De Silva at the former's residence.

Monday, September 18, 2023
article-image

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Monday gave a ₹13 lakh cheque to "legendary cheerleader" Percy Abeysekera to support his wellbeing and maintenance of good health.

The cheque was handed over to 'Uncle' Percy by SLC secretary Mohan De Silva at the former's residence. De Silva visited Percy on behalf of the SLC to inquire about his health and wellbeing.

article-image

"The decision was taken by the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket, headed by Mr. Shammi Silva, President of Sri Lanka Cricket.

“Percy’s contribution to the game of cricket in Sri Lanka as a cheerleader is immeasurable, and he has been a tower of strength for the players and to the game as a whole, and it was our turn to give back and look into his wellbeing,” de Silva said.

article-image

Earlier this month, India captain Rohit Sharma had also paid a visit to Percy's residence when the team was in Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup. Rohit met Percy before India's Super 4 clash against Pakistan on September 8.

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team clinched the Asia Cup title on Sunday after defeating Sri Lanka by 10 wickets at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

