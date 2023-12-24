 UPL-76th Police Invitation Shield: Sairaj Patil, Ramanpreet Ghuman Steer Victory CC Into Final
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsUPL-76th Police Invitation Shield: Sairaj Patil, Ramanpreet Ghuman Steer Victory CC Into Final

UPL-76th Police Invitation Shield: Sairaj Patil, Ramanpreet Ghuman Steer Victory CC Into Final

When play resumed on Sunday, a determined Patil and Ghuman put their heads down and batted confidently to blunt the CCI bowling attack.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 24, 2023, 09:27 PM IST
article-image

Defiant innings by middle-order batsmen Sairaj Patil who struck and unbeaten 60 runs and Ramanpreet Ghuman who also scored an unbeaten 45 runs ensured Victory Cricket Club recover from the jaws of defeat to record a stunning four-wicket win against Cricket Club of India on the second day their two-day semi-final of the UPL-76th Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament 2023, at the P.J. Hindu Gymkhana ground on Sunday.

In pursuit of CCI total of 177 all, Victory were reeling at 86 for 6, 12.5 overs at end of play on day one.

When play resumed on Sunday, a determined Patil and Ghuman put their heads down and batted confidently to blunt the CCI bowling attack. The duo slowly and steadily accumulated the runs to score the required 91 more runs while denying the CCI bowlers from another breakthrough. Together they carried Victory over the finish line and secured their place in the final. All-rounder Musheer Khan who had taken 4 for 19 runs could not add a single more scalp to his kitty of victims.

Read Also
UPL-76th Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament: All-Rounder Musheer Leads CCI’s Fightback
article-image

In the second semi-final, New Hind Sporting Club defeated PJ Hindu Gymkhana by 102 runs. New Hind Sporting batting first were dismissed for 190 in 55.5 overs. Later, New Hind skittled out Hindu Gymkhana for a measly 88 runs in 28 overs. Prakshit Valsangkar took 4 wickets for 21 runs.

Brief scores: New Hind Sporting Club 190 all out, 55.5 overs (Siddhaant Aadhhatrao 72, Vishwajeet Jagdale 39; Mohit Avashti 4/31, Juned Khan 3/38) Vs P.J. Hindu Gymkhana 88 all out, 28 overs (Prakshit Valsangkar 4/21). Result: New Hind Sporting Club won by 102 runs.

Cricket Club of India 177 all out, 41.5 overs (Dhrumil Matkar 46, Musheer Khan 41; Atharva Ankolekar 4/47) Vs Victory Cricket Club 178 for 6, 32.1 overs (Sairaj Patil 60*, Ramanpreet Ghuman 45*, Jay Bista 32; Musheer Khan 4/61). Result: Victory CC won by 4 wickets.

Read Also
Police Shield: Victory CC Score Seven-Run Win Against Bombay Gymkhana
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Assailant Opens Fire In Chunabhatti's Azad Galli Area; 1 Dead, Minor Among Injured; Visuals...

Mumbai: Assailant Opens Fire In Chunabhatti's Azad Galli Area; 1 Dead, Minor Among Injured; Visuals...

'Will Speak To PM Modi And Sports Minister': WFI Chief Sanjay Singh Reacts To Wrestling Body's...

'Will Speak To PM Modi And Sports Minister': WFI Chief Sanjay Singh Reacts To Wrestling Body's...

IOA To Form Ad-Hoc Committee To Oversee Day-To-Day Affairs Of Indian Wrestling After WFI Suspension

IOA To Form Ad-Hoc Committee To Oversee Day-To-Day Affairs Of Indian Wrestling After WFI Suspension

Maharashtra: Nine More Cases Of New Covid Variant In State

Maharashtra: Nine More Cases Of New Covid Variant In State

Arbaaz Khan's Wife-To-Be Shura Khan's FIRST Wedding Video OUT (WATCH)

Arbaaz Khan's Wife-To-Be Shura Khan's FIRST Wedding Video OUT (WATCH)