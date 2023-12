Police Shield: Victory CC Score Seven-Run Win Against Bombay Gymkhana

Victory Cricket Club recorded their third consecutive win defeating Bombay Gymkhana by a narrow 7 runs in a third round league match of the UPL-76th Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament 2023, at the Bombay Gymkhana ground on Sunday.

Batting first Victory CC were bowled out for 342 runs in 66.4 overs. Jay Bista 115 runs, Atharva Ankolekar 80, Shivam Dube 55 and Divyaansh Saxena 47 boosted the innings, while Parag Khanapurkar claimed 7 for 81. In response, Bombay Gymkhana were restricted to 335 for 9, in 70 overs. Bhupen Lalwani top-scored with 105 runs and Parag Khanapurkar scored 98 runs. All-rounder Ankolekar picked 4 for 103 and medium pacer Royston Dias 3 for 54 secured Victory CC’s win.

In another match, the fine bowling performance from Sunil Patil 4 for 62, Aaryaraj Nikam 4 for 92 and Atharva Chavan 2 for 35 helped Mumbai Police Gymkhana dismiss P.J. Hindu Gymkhana for 332 in 69.3 overs. Ajit Yadav 96, Eknath Kerkar 63, Amogh Bhatkal 43 and Vinayak Bhoir 41 lifted the innings. Later, Vinay Kunwar century effort of 138 runs and Sachin Rao 58 runs went in vain as Mumbai Police were dismissed for 284 runs in 64.4 overs. Hindu Gymkhana’s Vinayak Bhoir picked 5 for 57 runs to secure the win.

Brief scores: P.J. Hindu Gymkhana 332 all out, 69.3 overs (Ajit Yadav 96, Eknath Kerkar 63, Amogh Bhatkal 43, Vinayak Bhoir 41; Sunil Patil 4/62, Aaryaraj Nikam 4/92, Atharva Chavan 2/35) beat Mumbai Police Gymkhana 284 all out, 64.4 overs (Vinay Kunwar 138, Sachin Rao 58; Vinayak Bhoir 5/57). Result: P.J. Hindu Gymkhna won by 48 runs.

MCA Colts 154 all out, 48.5 overs (Dhrumil Matkar 5/41) lost Cricket Club of India 155 for 4, 42.1 overs (Aarya Satpute 86). Result: Cricket Club of India won by 6 wickets.

D.Y. Patil Sports Academy 171 all out, 43 overs (Shashank Singh 58; Sagar Mishra 3/47, Dhanit Raut 3/53) lost Parkophene Cricketers 172 for 5, 38 overs (Sahil Jadhav 60, Ayush Jethwa 54). Result: Parkophene Cricketers won by 5 wickets.

National Cricket Club 256 all out, 56.1 overs (Aaditya Srivastava 104 (97-balls, 9x4, 6x6), Roneet Thakur 45, Soham Sabnis 32; Aaditya Singh 4/95, Khizer Dafedar 3/77) beat UPL Sponsors XI 164 all out, 51 overs (Riday Khandke 90; Sanket Yashwante 5/38, Akshay Darekar 4/44). Result: National CC won by 92 runs.

New Hind Sporting Club 332 for 9, 70 overs (Harshal Jadhav 89, Siddhant Adhatrao 74, Parikshit Valsangkar 72*, Pranav Kela 36; Mairaj Khan 4/111) beat Shivaji Park Gymkhana 186 all out, 58.2 overs (Sahil Gode 47, Jayesh Pokhare 42; Harshal Jadhav 4/57, Kartik Mishra 3/31). Result: New Hind Sporting Club won by 146 runs.

Victory Cricket Club 342 all out, 66.4 overs (Jay Bista 115 (130-balls, 15x4, 1x6), Atharva Ankolekar 80, Shivam Dube 55, Divyaansh Saxena 47; Parag Khanapurkar 7/81) beat Bombay Gymkhana 335 for 9, in 70 overs (Bhupen Lalwani 105 (160-balls, 13x4,1x6), Parag Khanapurkar 98; Atharva Ankolekar 4/103, Royston Dias 3.54). Result: Victory CC won by 7 runs.