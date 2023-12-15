'Cricket Is A Very Unpredictable Game': Kuldeep Yadav Opens Up On India's World Cup 2023 Final Loss

Kuldeep Yadav | Credits: Twitter

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav opened up his thoughts and how hard it was for him to move on from the Men in Blue’s heartbreaking loss to Australia in the World Cup 2023 Final in Ahmedabad.

India were the favourites to win the World Cup for the third time after remaining unbeaten in 10 matches, including the semi final against New Zealand. However, The Men in Blue’s hopes of lifting the coveted trophy were dashed after Australia defeated them by six wickets to win record-extending sixth World Cup triumph.

Speaking to the reporters post India’s 3rd T20I win against South Africa, Kuldeep admitted that it was difficult to move on from the World Cup final defeat. He also stated that cricket is a very ‘unpredictable’ game as the team may not achieve the desired result.

“First week or ten days after the final was the most difficult. It was not easy to get that thought away from my mind. Whenever I was waking up, the thought of losing the World Cup final was haunting me.” he said.

“I keep thinking about what I could have done different. Cricket is a very unpredictable game, most of the time you don’t get the desired result. You learn and move forward," Kuldeep added.

Kuldeep Yadav was one of India’s top performers with the ball in the World Cup 2023, scalping 15 wickets at an average of 28.26 and an economy rate of 4.45. However, in the final, he went wicketless while conceding 56 runs in 10 overs.

Kuldeep shines with fifer in the 3rd T20I against South Africa

Kuldeep Yadav was one of the instrumental players in India’s win in the 3rd T20I against South Africa at New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

The 29-year-old led India's bowling attack with five-wicket and bundled out South Africa for mere 95 in 13.5 overs. Kuldeep became just the second Indian bowler after Bhuvneshwar Kumar to take multiple five-wicket hauls in T20Is.

Kuldeep Yadav never thought of taking a five-wicket haul while adding that pitch and weather conditions in Johannesburg suited for spinners.

“It turned out to be a special day. I have never thought about taking five wickets. I just wanted the team to win which is more important. I was concerned about my bowling because I was playing after sometime, so wanted to get my rhythm.”

“It was perfect today. The ball was coming out well from the hand and the conditions too suited the spinners a bit," Kuldeep said.