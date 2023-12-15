 IND vs SA, 3rd T20I: ‘He’s Great Of The Game’, Suryakumar Yadav Hails Rohit Sharma After Equalling Hitman’s Record Of 4 T20I Centuries
Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Friday, December 15, 2023, 03:42 PM IST
article-image

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav has heaped praise on Rohit Sharma, calling him ‘great of the game’ after equalling his record of four T20I centuries in the 3rd T20I against South Africa at New Wanderers Stadium at Johannesburg on Thursday.

Suryakumar etched his name in the record books with 4th T20I century against South Africa, equalling Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell’s record of centuries in the format.

In a video released by BCCI on its X handle (BCCI), Suryakumar Kumar said that it feels good to have equalled Rohit Sharma’s record of centuries in T20Is.

“It feels good to equal Rohit Sharma's 4 centuries, he's a great of the game. It’s a good achievement. Hoping to continue performing consistently. I’m very happy.”

Suryakumar Yadav became the fastest player to score 4 centuries in the history of T20I cricket. The 33-year-old achieved this feat in 57 innings. Rohit Sharma did it in 79 innings, while Australian swashbuckler Glenn Maxwell completed it in 92 innings.

article-image

Suryakumar Yadav led India’s batting from front

Suryakumar Yadav played a brilliant captain’s knock and led India's batting from front to guide the Men in Blue to a post a solid total of 202/7 in 20 overs after they were put into bat by Aiden Markram-led South Africa.

Suryakumar smashed 100 off 56 balls, consisting of 7 fours and 8 sixes. He played scintillating innings at an impressive rate of 178.57. The 33-year-old stitched a crucial 112-run partnership for the third wicket with Yashasvi Jaiswal (60 off 41 balls) to help India cross 200-run mark at the end of India’s batting.

Suryakumar has been one of the consistent performers in the T20Is since his debut in 2021. Recently, he equalled Virat Kohli’s record of fastest Indian player to amass 2000 runs in T20Is, achieving the milestone in 56 innings.

Suryakumar is expected to return to action for T20I series against Afghanistan as he is not part of India’s squads for ODIs and Tests against South Africa.

article-image

