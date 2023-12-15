IND vs SA: Records Achieved By Suryakumar Yadav During T20I Series

By: Aayushman Vishwanathan | December 15, 2023
Suryakumar Yadav struck his 4th ton in the format in the 3rd T20I. As a result, he levelled Glenn Maxwell and Rohit Sharma for most centuries in T20Is.
(Credits: Twitter)
Suryakumar Yadav also became the fastest to 4 T20I tons, achieving it in 57 innings. Rohit Sharma did it in 79 innings, while Glenn Maxwell completed in 92.
(Credits: Twitter)
With 123 T20I sixes, Suryakumar Yadav has the second-highest number of them by an Indian. Rohit Sharma is at the top with a staggering 182.
(Credits: Twitter)
Suryakumar Yadav also earned his 14th player of the match award in T20Is, levelling with Sikandar Raza. Virat Kohli remains at the top with 15.
(Credits: Twitter)
Suryakumar Yadav also has most 50+ plus scores against South Africa in T20Is with 5. He has surpassed Mohammad Rizwan, Jonny Bairstow, and David Warner all of whom have 4.
(Credits: Twitter)
During the 2nd T20I, Suryakumar Yadav completed 2000 runs in the format. He joined Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul in the process.
(Credits: Twitter)
Suryakumar Yadav is the joint-fastest Indian along with Virat Kohli to complete 2000 runs in T20Is, doing so in 56 innings. Both Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are the quickest, completing in 52 innings.
(Credits: Twitter)
After posting 201 in 20 overs, Team India rolled the Proteas for 95 in only 13.5 overs. Kuldeep Yadav took a fifer to complete the demolition job.
(Credits: Twitter)
Suryakumar Yadav and Aiden Markram share the T20I trophy after taking the spoils.
(Credits: Twitter)
Thanks For Reading!