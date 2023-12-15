IND vs SA, 3rd T20I: 'I Am Walking, So Its Good', Suryakumar Yadav Updates On Injury Scare

Suryakumar Yadav. | (Credits: Twitter)

Following his side's 106-run win over South Africa in the second T20I, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav gave fans an update on his injury scare, saying that his ankle is fine and he can walk.

Suryakumar's record-levelling fourth T20I ton and Kuldeep Yadav's five-wicket haul helped India beat Proteas by 106 runs in the third T20I to end the series 1-1. The batter had an injury scare, twisting his ankle while fielding.

"I am good. I am walking, so good. Always a good feeling. When it comes to a winning cause, it makes me happier. We wanted to play some fearless brand of cricket. The idea was to bat first, put some runs on the board and defend. The boys work day in and day out. Happy that they showed some character. He(Kuldeep) is never happy. He is always hungry. It is a nice self-gift on his birthday. I mean it is important to know your game. I just go out there and enjoy myself. The balance is important," said Suryakumar in a post-match presentation.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Suryakumar Yadav fight after early wickets:

Coming to the match, India was put to bat first by South Africa. Shubman Gill (12) continued his disappointing T20I run and Tilak Varma scored a golden duck, reducing India to 29/2. Yashasvi Jaiswal (60 in 41 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and skipper Suryakumar Yadav (100 in 56 balls, with seven fours and eight sixes) lifted India with a 112-run stand.

Suryakumar completed his record-equalling fourth T20I ton and got some support from Rinku Singh (14) helped India reach 201/7 in 20 overs.

Keshav Maharaj (2/26) and Lizaad Williams (2/46) were top bowlers for South Africa. In the chase of 202 runs, South Africa was put on the backfoot right from the start with quick wickets.

Only David Miller (35 in 25 balls with two fours and two sixes) and skipper Aiden Markram (25 in 14 balls with one four and two sixes) could post decent knocks as a five-wicket haul by Kuldeep Yadav (5/17) blew away Proteas and bundled them out for 95 in 13.5 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja took two scalps while Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar got one wicket each.

Suryakumar walked away with the Player of the Match and Player of the Series awards for scoring a fifty and a century in two matches.