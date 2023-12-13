‘I Am Sorry For That’: Rinku Singh Apologises For Breaking Glass Window Of Media Box During 2nd T20I vs SA; WATCH

Rinku Singh. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

India middle-order batter Rinku Singh has issued an apology to the St George’s ground staff for breaking the glass window of the media box during the second T20I against South Africa in Gqeberha. Rinku smashed two consecutive sixes off Proteas skipper Aidan Markram in the penultimate over of the match, the second of which hit the window of the press box at the stadium.

The glass window developed a massive crack as the ball made impact, pictures of which went viral on social media.The media box is situated right behind the sightscreen.

“When I hit the shot for a six, I didn’t know I had broken the glass. When you (the media person) came, only then I came to know about it. I am sorry for that,” Rinku said in a video released by the BCCI.

Rinku was the star of the show with the bat for Team India as he scored a career-best 68 not out off 39 balls with 9 fours and two maximums. He partnered with captain Suryakumar Yadav to stitch a partnership worth 70 runs off 48 balls. However, South Africa came all guns blazing with the bat to chase the revised target of 152 in 15 overs comfortably to go 1-0 up.

I played a few balls to get set: Rinku Singh

The southpaw opened up on his mindset, stating that Suryakumar Yadav advised him to play freely, but underlined the challenging conditions initially. He added:

When I went to bat, we had lost 3 wickets, it was a bit tough. I had a chat with Surya bhai. He told me that I should continue playing the way I have been. I took a bit of time at the start of my innings because it was tough to understand the conditions. I played a few balls to get set and then stared playing my big shots."

The 3rd and final T20I will take place on Wednesday at the New Wanderers in Johannesburg.