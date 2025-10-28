Ranji Trophy 2025: CSK Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad Shares His POTM Award With Prithvi Shaw After Maharashtra's Victory; Video

Image:Maharashtra Cricket Association/X

The Ankit Bawne-led Maharashtra team registered a hard fought 144 run victory over host Chandigarh in Ranji Trophy 2025 Round 2 match. While Prithvi Shaw scored third fastest double hundred in the history of Ranji Trophy, Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 116 and 36* across two innings for which he was given Player Of The Match award. However, it was Gaikwad's post match gesture which won everyone's heart.

Ruturaj Gaikwad shared his Player of the Match award with Prithvi Shaw, recognising Shaw’s sensational 222-run knock that set up Maharashtra’s victory. The video of the same was shared by Maharashtra Cricket Association on it's social media handle

IPL team Chennai Super Kings also acknowledged their skipper gesture. Taking to the X handle, the franchise tagged the video shared by Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) and posted a caption which said, " Sharing POTM. Sharing smiles. True spirit of the game, Rutu" alongwith salute and yellow heart emoji

Maharashtra register first win of the Ranji Trophy 2025 season

Seamers Mukesh Choudhary and Ramakrishna Shekhar Ghosh starred with four wickets each as Maharashtra wrapped up a commanding win over Chandigarh. Powered by Prithvi Shaw’s dazzling 222-run knock, Maharashtra had set the hosts a daunting target of 464. At stumps on Day 3, Chandigarh were 129 for one, but they eventually folded for 319 in 94.1 overs on the final evening.

Chandigarh needed substantial contributions from their top order to challenge the mammoth target. However, apart from opener Arjun Azad, none managed a big score. Azad played a lone hand with a superb 168 off 236 balls his second consecutive century after a 141 on debut against Goa. Skipper Manan Vohra added 58, and Raj Bawa chipped in with 42, but the rest of the line-up failed to reach double figures in the second innings.

Choudhary bowled a relentless spell, claiming 4 for 34 in 19 overs, while Ghosh matched his effort with 4 for 71 from 20.1 overs. Their combined brilliance sealed a comprehensive win for Maharashtra, earning them a full six points from the fixture. Chandigarh, meanwhile, were left empty-handed after a disappointing finish at home.