UPL-76th Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament: All-Rounder Musheer Leads CCI’s Fightback

All-rounder Musheer Khan has claimed four wickets for 19 runs to lead Cricket Club of India (CCI) fight back and give his team an edge against Victory CC on the first day of their two-day semi-final match of the UPL-76th Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament 2023, at the P.J. Hindu Gymkhana ground on Saturday.

Victory CC electing to field bowled well to restrict CCI to a meagre total of 177 all out in 41.5 overs. CCI’s leading batters were Dhrumil Matkar and Musheer Khan both scoring 46 and 41 runs respectively, while Atharva Ankolekar grabbed 4 wickets for 47 runs.

In reply, Victory CC batsmen could not apply themselves and were reduced t0 86 for 6 wickets in 12.5 overs at the end of the day’s play. Jay Bista made 32. Victory CC with just four wickets in hand now has to score 91 more runs to take the crucial first innings lead.

Meanwhile, New Hind Sporting Club were bowled out for 190 in 55.5 overs against P.J. Hindu Gymkhana in the second semi-final, played at the Mumbai Police Gymkhana ground, Marine Drive.

Brief scores: New Hind Sporting Club 190 all out, 55.5 overs (Siddhaant Aadhhatrao 72, Vishwajeet Jagdale 39; Mohit Avashti 4/31, Juned Khan 3/38) Vs P.J. Hindu Gymkhana.

Cricket Club of India 177 all out, 41.5 overs (Dhrumil Matkar 46, Musheer Khan 41; Atharva Ankolekar 4/47) Vs Victory Cricket Club 86 for 6, 12.5 overs (Jay Bista 32; Musheer Khan 4/19).