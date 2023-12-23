SA vs IND: 'I am A Traditionalist', Virat Kohli On His Fondness For Test Cricket

Virat Kohli during World Test Championship 2023 Final | Credits: Twitter

Team India star batter Virat Kohli opened up his love Test Cricket ahead of the two-match Test series against South Africa, starting on 26 December at SuperSport in Centurion.

Kohli left for home reportedly due to family emergence and had to miss the three-day Intra-squad match. However, the 35-year-old is expected to back in time for the Boxing Day Test against Proteas.

Ahead of all-time important Test series against South Africa, Virat Kohli appeared for his first interview post India's heartbreaking World Cup final defeat against Australia last month.

During his interaction with official broadcaster Star Sports, Virat Kohli has emphasized his fondness for Test Cricket and how the traditional format of the game gives him immense 'job satisfaction'.

"Test cricket for me is the foundation of the game. It's history. It's culture. It's heritage. It's everything. You come out on the other side after four-five days, it's a different feeling from anything else that you've experienced." former Indian captain said.

"As an individual, as a team, the job satisfaction of having played a long innings and winning your team a Test match is a special feeling."

'Playing Test cricket is everything' - Virat Kohli

Traditional format of the game is everything for former Indian captain Virat Kohli. Kohli is the most successful Test captain for India, having the led the team to 40 wins in 68 matches from 2014 to 2022.

The talismanic batter's Test record is highly promising as he aggregated 8696 runs, including 29 centuries and as many half-centuries, at an average of 49.29 in 111 matches. Kohli holds the record for most double centuries by an Indian batsman in the history of Test Cricket.

Kohli stated that he is very honoured to have represented his country in 100 Test matches as he pursued his dream of playing in whites.

"I am a traditionalist so playing in whites, playing Test cricket is everything. Really honoured to play more than 100 Tests for the country and pursue my dream of becoming a Test cricketer," former Indian captain said.

In the first against Sri Lanka in Mohali, Kohli became the 12th Indian player to represent India in 100 Tests.

After being rested for white-ball tour against South Africa, Virat Kohli is set to return for the Test Series in rainbow nation.