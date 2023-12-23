Gautam Gambhir Gives Correct Answer To Tough Trivia Question On Virat Kohli, Says 'Ladai Meri Sirf On Field Hai'; Watch

Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli have been fierce rivals on the field ever since their verbal spat in the 2013 Indian Premier League.

The duo have had several altercations in the IPL over the years, the most recent one being in IPL 2023 when Gambhir and Kohli almost came to blows during an argument after the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants.

Gambhir has since faced the ire of fans on social media with Kohli's followers constantly trolling and venting out their anger at him for not praising the former India captain enough.

Rivals on the field only

But the BJP MP recently proved that he doesn't hold anything personal against Kohli and even answered a challenging trivia question on the legendary batter from Delhi.

Gautam Gambhir was asked "which bowler did Virat Kohli score his 50th ODI century against", to which he gave the correct answer of "Lockie Ferguson".

GG 'remembers everything'

Host Jatin Sapru and fellow cricket expert Piyush Chawla doffed their hats off to Gambhir, who urged Star Sports to play the clip over and over again.

"Ye aap bar bar dikhana ki mereko sab kuch yaad rehta hai (show this repeatedly that I remember everything).

"Ladai meri sirf on the field hai (my fight with him is only on the field)," a smiling Gambhir said in the viral video, leaving Sapru and Chawla in splits.

King Kohli on a break with his queen and daughter

Kohli has been enjoying a break from cricket after the conclusion of the ICC World Cup 2023 in which India finished runners-up to Australia last month.

The 35-year-old was spotted holidaying in the United Kingdom with his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika. Kohli missed the white-ball leg of the South Africa tour but will return to the Indian squad soon before they take on the Proteas in the Boxing Day Test at Centurion.

South Africa and India are set to play a series of two Tests in Centurion and Cape Town from December 26 to January 7.