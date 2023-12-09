‘No One Can Come And Walk Over My Players’: Gautam Gambhir On Verbal Spat With Virat Kohli In IPL 2023

Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli | Credits: Twitter

Former Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir has opened up on his verbal spat with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star batsman Virat Kohli in the IPL 2023.

Gambhir and Kohli were involved in a heated argument after the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore following the latter's altercation with LSG bowler Naveen-ul-Haq during the game. The incident saw Gambhir speaking quite aggressively to Kohli.

Speaking to ANI Podcast with Smita Prakash, Gautam Gambhir stated that he won’t tolerate if anybody runs over his players. He further explained the reason behind his interfering in Virat Kohli and Naveen ul Haq spat.

"As a mentor, no one can come and walk over my players. I have got a very different belief. Till the time the game was on, I had no right to interfere but once the game was over if someone still gets into a heated argument with my players, I have all the right to defend them.” former India opener said.

Virat Kohli and Naveen ul Haq met again during the match between India and Afghanistan in the World Cup 2023. However, the duo made peace and hugged it out.

Gambhir is in centre of attention for controversy with Sreesanth

Gautam Gambhir is in the news for all the wrong reasons as he was involved in a heated argument with his former India teammate Sreesanth during the Legends League Cricket 2023 Eliminator between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants on Wednesday in Surat.

Gujarat Giants captain Parthiv Patel and on-field umpires had to intervene and separate two players from making things worse.

The LLC Ethics and Code of Conduct committee has launched an investigation into the controversy and action will be taken. LLC Commissioner had sent a legal notice to Sreesanth for levelling the allegations against Gambhir for calling him ‘fixer’.