‘It Is Probably Worst Word...’: Gautam Gambhir Slams Rahul Gandhi for Panauti Remark Against PM Modi (Watch Video)

Former India opener and current BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has slammed Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi for his ‘Panauti’ remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rahul Gandhi used the word ‘Panauti’ to take a jibe at PM Modi for his presence when India lost to Australia in the 2023 World Cup Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

In a public rally in Rajasthan’s Balotra, Congress MP said, “Our boys were going to win the World Cup, but panauti got them defeated. TV channels will not say this but the public knows”

Speaking on ANI Podcast with Smita Prakash, Gautam Gambhir criticized Gandhi for his remark against PM Modi, saying that it is the worst word one could've used against the Prime Minister of the country.

‘‘It is probably the worst word that one could’ve been used by anyone against anyone, particularly a Prime Minister of this nation’’ East Delhi BJP MP said.

“In 2011 World Cup semifinal then PM Dr. Manmohan Singh was present. Had we lost the match? He had come to meet us. What would’ve been wrong in that” Gambhir added.

Gautam Gambhir embroiled in a controversy with Sreesanth

Gautam Gambhir was involved in a heated argument with his former teammate S Sreesanth during the Legends League Cricket 2023 eliminator between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants on Wednesday in Surat.

Two former Indian cricketers had a verbal spat on the field which forced Gujarat Giants captain Parthiv Patel and on-field umpires to immediately intervene and separated both from making things worse.

The LLC Ethics and Code of Code Committee head Syed Kirmani ordered an investigation into ugly spat between Sreesanth and Gautam Gambhir and he ensured necessary action will be taken against on and off-field misconduct that have violated the LLC’s code of conduct.

Meanwhile, LLC commission sent a legal notice to S Sreesanth for levelling allegations against Gautam Gambhir for calling him ‘fixer’ and asked former India pacer to remove the video to have talks.