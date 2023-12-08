Sreesanth-Gambhir Spat: Legends League Committee Head Syed Kirmani Orders Probe Into Ugly Fight

Syed Kirmani launches an investigation into controversy between Sreesanth and Gautam Gambhir | Credits: Twitter

Legends League Cricket Code of Conduct and Ethics Committee head Syed Kirmani decided to launch an investigation into ugly spat between two former Indian cricketers Sreesanth and Gautam Gambhir during the LLC T20 2023 match in Surat.

The heated argument between Sreesanth and Gautam Gambhir during the Legends League Cricket 2023 Eliminator became a talking point in the cricket world. The two former Indian cricketers were involved in a verbal altercation that turned ugly after Gambhir smashed a six and a four off Sreesanth’s deliveries.

Syed Kirmani has ordered an internal investigation into the matter and necessary action will be taken against off and on-field misconduct including social media platforms that have violated the rules stated by the LLC’s Code of Conduct and Ethics Committee.

“Legends League Cricket strives to uphold the spirit of cricket and sportsmanship and will conduct an internal investigation on the violation of the code of conduct. Any misconduct that has occurred both on and off the field including on social media platforms will be dealt with strictly.” Kirmani added.

“The code of conduct has clearly stated that necessary action will be taken against players that bring disrepute to the league, the spirit of the game and the teams that they are representing. We make our stand very clear and continue to work towards sharing the game with millions of cricketing lovers across the nation and world.” he added.

LLC sends legal notice to Sreesanth over ‘fixer’ allegations against Gautam

Legends League Cricket Commissioner issued a legal notice to S Sreesanth after he levelled allegations against Gautam Gambhir for calling him ‘fixer’ during the Eliminator between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants.

The notice mentioned that the former India pacer was guilty of violating the code of conduct mentioned. It also said that talks with Sreesanth will take place after he removes the video, where he accused his former teammate of calling him a ‘fixer’ during the LLC 2023 Eliminator.

The umpire sent their report on the controversy between Sreesanth and Gautam, there was no mention of the former's claims of calling him fixer.