Sreesanth Targets Gautam Gambhir Again, Calls Him 'Arrogant & Utterly Classless' After Ugly On-Field Spat

Former India cricketer S Sreesanth has once again lashed out at Gautam Gambhir, who allegedly called the fast bowler a "fixer" and abused him during their on-field argument in the Legends League Cricket on Wednesday.

Sreesanth has levelled some serious allegations against the former India opener who is also a BJP MP from New Delhi. Sreesanth posted a couple of videos in which he claimed Gambhir disrespected him and the umpires during the incident.

Gambhir later took to his Instagram account to post a cryptic message about the importance of smiling, possibly in response to Sreesanth's accusation.

"Smile when the world is all about attention!" Gambhir captioned the post.

Sreesanth immediately replied on the post by calling Gambhir out for his behaviour. The mercurial pacer even labelled Gambhir as "arrogant and classless" in his reply.

"You have exceeded the boundaries of a sportsman and a brother, and above all, you represent the people. Yet, you continue to engage in conflicts with every cricketer. What is the matter with you? All I did was smile and observe, and you labeled me a fixer? Seriously? Are you above the Supreme Court?

"You have no authority to speak in such a manner and say whatever you please. You even verbally abused the umpires, and yet you speak of smiling? You are an arrogant and utterly classless individual who lacks any form of respect for those who supported you.

"Until yesterday, I always held respect for you and your family. However, you used the derogatory term "fixer" not just once, but seven or eight times. You even resorted to using the F-word towards the umpires and myself, persistently trying to provoke me.

"Anyone who has experienced what I have endured would never forgive you. Deep down, you know that what you said and did was wrong. Im sure even God wont forgive you. You didn't even come to the field aftwr that..Come on, God is watching everything," Sreesanth wrote.