Travelling from Maharashtra? THESE states require a negative COVID test for entry

Delhi:

If you are travelling from Maharashtra to Delhi, you will have to mandatorily carry a negative Coronavirus test. The officials said that this order will be effective till March 15.

West Bengal:

The West Bengal government on Wednesday, February 24 made it mandatory for passengers travelling in flights from these states to produce negative COVID-19 reports. According to a notification issued by the health department, passengers should undergo RT-PCR tests within 72 hours of the flight departure.

Karnataka:

The Health Departement released an order on Tuesday, February 22 and has made it mandatory for people arriving from the state to carry a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours.

Uttarakhand:

ANI reported that the Uttarakhand government on Tuesday issued an order to make the COVID-19 test mandatory for people coming from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in the wake of a surge in coronavirus cases in these states.

Manipur:

K Rajo Singh, director of health services, government of Manipur, issued a notification on February 22 which says that all passengers travelling by air from these two states will be tested when they arrive at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal February 24 onwards.

Jammu and Kashmir:

On 20th February, the J&K government ordered that inbound travellers to Jammu and Kashmir will not be allowed to leave the airport here until their test report is received. The test reports will be issued on the spot before letting the travellers go.

Union Territory of Ladakh:

The Ladakh government has made testing mandatory since 31st January.

Himachal Pradesh:

The state requires you to get RT-PCR testing done only if you are visiting Lahaul and Spiti. Visiting Khibber village is not allowed.

Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura:

These three states require mandatory COVID testing done for admission.

Odisha:

All passengers above the age of 55 years need to present a rapid antigen test on arrival.

India has reported 16,738 new COVID-19 cases and 138 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry. The country’s total caseload stands at 1,10,46,914, while the death toll stands at 1,56,705. From March 1, the vaccine will be administered to all citizens above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities.