Maharashtra Budget session curtailed, will be held from March 1 to 10 due to spurt in COVID-19 cases

Due to a spurt in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the Budget session has been curtailed. The Budget session will be held from March 1 to 10 instead of four weeks. The Budget will be presented on March 8 by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will address both the houses of the state legislature on the first day of Budget session on March 1. The supplementary demands will be tabled on the same day.

Besides, elections to the post of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly won't be held in the ensuing Budget session of the state legislature as most ministers are recovering from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has accused the Maharashtra government of trying to curtail the upcoming budget session of the state legislature on the pretext of rising number of coronavirus cases.

He was speaking after the meeting of the business advisory committee (BAC) of the state legislature. Also, the BJP walked out of the meeting over the issue.

"The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is using the rising number of COVID-19 cases to curtail the budget session. The BJP condemns such a move, hence we walked out of the meeting," he said.

This government does not want to be questioned on any issue, Fadnavis said. "There is rampant corruption in the state government, but it does not want any scrutiny," Fadnavis alleged. He also said that the election of the new Assembly Speaker was not on the agenda of the meeting.

Here is the Budget session schedule: