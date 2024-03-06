Son Of A Gun Will Take On Amazonia For The Rajpipla Trophy

A small but competitive field of four will take on the challenge of the Rajpipla Trophy, the highlight of Thursday evening's seven-race card.

History has shown us that unexpected contenders often steal the show, and this race could be no different. While all eyes are on Son Of A Gun and Amazonia, the outcome remains uncertain.

Amazonia, expertly trained by Deepesh Narredu, holds a favorable handicap, yet the real test lies in her ability to outmatch the determined Son Of A Gun.

Neeraj will be aboard Amazonia, while Mustakim Alam partners with the formidable Son Of A Gun, trained by Narendra Lagad. It's a showdown you won't want to miss.

First race: 4.30 pm

Selections

1. The M H Ahmedbhoy Cup (2400m): 1. Chat (1), 2. Alpha Domino (4)

2. The A F S Talyarkhan Cup (1200m): 1. Santissimo (2), 2. Raise The Stakes (3)

3. The Rajpipla Trophy (1200m): 1. Amazonia (3), 2. Son Of A Gun (1)

4. The T M Goculdas Plate (1400m): 1. Misty (6), 2. Kariena (5), 3. Elpenor (2)

5. The Edgar DeSylva Trophy (1000m): 1. Arbitrage (11), 2. Queens Pride (2), 3. Northern Singer (3)

6. The Narayandas J Dave Plate Div-2 (1400m): 1. Operation Finale (2), 2. High Spirit (7), 3. Dragger's Strike (3)

7. The Narayandas J Dave Plate Div-1 (1400m): 1. Good Deeds (2), 2. Ricochet (4), 3. Nobility (3)

Super jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, & 7

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7

Treble 4, 5 & 6

Tanala: All races

Indian Derby winner Enabler no more

A day after the Indian Turf Invitation Cup was hosted at Calcutta, Enabler succumbed to a lung disease. The four-year old chestnut colt had travelled to Calcutta last month to participate in the Invitation Cup but was ruled out of the contest after being diagnosed with lung infection. Malesh Narredu trained Enabler (Ruler Of The World – Rozene) had run eight times during his short career and had won five times and finished second twice. Enabler had won two Group One races – the Indian Derby and Pune Derby. Enabler had earned stake-money worth around Rs. 1.80 crore.

“We are devastated,” trainer Malesh Narredu told mid-day, “I was with him during his last moments, it was very tragic.” Malesh said Enabler succumbed to a serious bacterial infection, despite the best efforts of veterinarian Dr Gaurishankar.

“His condition deteriorated very badly in the last couple of days,” the trainer added, “in fact, with heavy heart we were considering euthanizing him—we were just waiting to hear from the lab where his samples were sent. But his kidneys had perhaps stopped functioning, and he breathed his last around 11.15 am.” Bred at the Sohna Stud Farm, Enabler was jointly owned by Mrs BE Saldhana, Messrs Sultan Singh, Vivek Jain, Balam Mohla and Anil Saraf.