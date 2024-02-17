 Mumbai Races: Supernatural Fancied For Madras Race Club Cup
This feature race, covering the Derby distance, boasts a field primarily comprised of three and five-year-old fillies, among whom Supernatural shines as a top contender.

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Saturday, February 17, 2024, 08:05 PM IST
With a formidable rating of 97, Supernatural is poised to compete in the Madras Race Club Cup, the highlight event scheduled for Sunday at the Malaxami Race Course.

Hailing from the esteemed stable of champion trainer Pesi Shroff, Supernatural will be guided by the skilled jockey P. Trevor. Meanwhile, the seasoned veteran Truly Epic, a nine-year-old gelding, emerges as another prominent challenger in the race.

First race: 2.00pm

Selection

1. The Sportsbet.io Prestige Mile (1600m): Bubbly Boy (3), 2. Kariena (5)

2. The Madras Race Club Cup (2400m): 1. Supernatural (1), 2. Truly Epic (3)

3. The Fun Fast Fair Trophy by Sportsbet.io (1600m): 1. Prince O' War (7), 2. Mariana (3), 3. Mighty Wings (4)

4. The Sonny Brar Trophy (2000m): 1. Eaton Square (2), 2. Goldiva (6), 3. Double Scotch (8)

5. The Indian Air Force Trophy Div-1 (1200m): 1. Liam (6), 2. Fiery Red (8), 3. Demetrius (11)

6. The Sportsbet.io Million (1600m): 1. Mansa Musa (6), 2. Picasso (8), 3. Pamchavan (7)

7. The World's Oldest Barbershop Trophy (1400m): 1. Silver Steps (4), 2. Toofaan (9), 3. Emerald Queen (3)

8. The Indian Air Force Trophy Div-2 (1200m): 1. Lord Fenicia (3), 2. Attained (2), 3. Moment Of Madness (10)

