 Mumbai Races: Son Of A Gun Is Favourite For The Day's Feature Event
Despite his recent lack of success, his proven track record makes him the frontrunner, especially with Mustakim Alam handling the reins.

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Saturday, February 10, 2024, 08:14 PM IST
Just three runners have stepped up for the challenge in the upcoming Bangalore Turf Club Trophy, the highlight of Mumbai racing to he held at the Mahalaxmi racecourse here on Sunday. Racing card, comprises seven exciting events.

Son Of A Gun, trained under Narendra Lagad's guidance, returns to defend his title after a year-long drought.

Meanwhile, Amazonia, under the watchful eye of Deepesh Narredu, is poised for redemption after being edged out in her last outing. With a weight advantage over Son Of A Gun, she's primed to give a formidable performance and promises to keep the competition fierce.

Guiding Amazonia to the track will be Neeraj Rawal, adding to the anticipation of an exhilarating showdown.

First race 2.30pm

Selections

1. The Rajcoomar Gujadhur Memorial Trophy (2400m): 1. Eaton Square (1), 2. Leo The Lion (4), 3. Verdandi (3)

2. The Sportsbet.io Longstride Classic (2000m): 1. Finch (3), 2. Regal Command (1), 3. Golden Glow (4)

3. The Bangalore Turf Club Trophy (1400m): 1. 1. Son Of A Gun (1), 2. Amazonia (2). 3. Wall Street (3)

4. The N. M. Irani Trophy (1400m): 1. Picasso (2), 2. Break Point (1), 3. Tiepolo (3)

5. The Amazing Mauritius Cup (1600m): 1. Gimme (4), 2. Madras Cheque (6), 3. Big Red (2)

6. The Ahmed I. Rahimtoola Trophy (1000m): 1. Trinket (6), 2. Pure (1), 3. Portofino (2)

7. The Sportsbet.io Sprinters Trophy (1200m): 1. New Dimension (1), 2. Lazarus (6), 3. Nolan (2)

