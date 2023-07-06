Pune: School Principal Assaulted By Bajrang Dal Activists For Allegedly Asking Students To Recite Christian Prayers & Installing Cameras In Girls' Washrooms

This incident came to light when several Hindu activists reached the school following several complaints by parents. | TOI

In a shocking incident that went down in Pune's Talegaon Dabhade area, a school principal has been booked for allegedly asking students to recite Christian prayers. This is also followed by installing CCTV inside the outer premise of the girls' washrooms. This incident came to light when several Hindu activists reached the school following several complaints by parents. The activists assaulted the school principal on the school premises.

A video that shows the alleged assault of a principal has surfaced on the internet. As per reports, the principal of DY Patil High School, located in Talegaon Dabhade Alexander Coates, has been booked by the police in the matter.

(Warning: Viewer discretion is recommended)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The officials say:

According to a police official, a written complaint has been received. "We received a written complaint in the matter on Tuesday from parents, and we are investigating further in it. No FIR has been registered yet," said police.

One of the Hindu activists who arrived at the school mentioned what led them to come to school. He said, "Several parents whose children are studying at this school approached us and informed us that the school authorities are asking their children to recite prayers of Jesus Christ, and the students are not given holidays on Hindu festivals. Besides, CCTV cameras are also installed inside the girls' toilet. When we came to protest against the same, we observed that all the complaints were true."

In addition, "The Christian principal here was promoting his religion amongst the students. We have asked the school authorities to suspend the principal and other like-minded teachers, and we are also registering a case against them for installing CCTV cameras inside the girls' toilets," he added.