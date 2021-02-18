Pune: Higher edu minister Uday Samant to hear issues of students, faculties today - How to submit grievances online at unipune.ac.in

To address the problems of students, parents, principals, non-teaching staff, and educational institutions, the Government of Maharashtra has organised a meeting on Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus today.

The meeting has been organised by the Higher and Technical Education Department.

The SPPU administration has appealed to students, teachers, associations, administrative staff, parents, and colleges to submit their suggestions/ grievances online.

This grievance redressal forum meeting will be presided over by Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant.

The suggestions/grievances can be submitted here.

Those who will not be able to submit the suggestions/grievances online can attend the meeting at 11 am at Indoor Hall, Sports Complex, Savitribai Phule Pune University.