Maharashtra: University exams to have online-offline mode option

In 2020, university exams in Maharashtra were cancelled due to COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown. Only the final year's exams were held through the online mode. Now, with the exam season drawing near, students of several universities in the state are waiting for the update on their exams.

Meanwhile, state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant on Saturday confirmed that the university examinations in Maharashtra will be through online as well as offline modes for the convenience of students.

Speaking to reporters in Nanded, Samant said the implementation of this process would be decided at the university level.

"The option to appear for examinations in the online or offline modes will be kept open for students. This was decided at a meeting of vice-chancellors of universities in the state," he added.

Earlier also, Samant had said that the universities can conduct exams online as well as offline as per the COVID-19-related situation in their respective areas.

Universities have been directed not to force students to pay full fees, and a committee is looking into students' fee-related grievances, Samant had said.

"If a college is found violating government norms, it will face legal action," Samant had said

(With inputs from PTI)