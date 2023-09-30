Pune Races: Amber Knight Gallops Away With Free Press Journal Trophy

Amber Knight gallops away with the Free Press Journal Trophy

missing the jumps the gelding from Mallesh Narredu's yard made it with the maiden victory, at the Pune Meeting held on Saturday.

Carrying a weight of 56 kilos, this gelding was not in the race at the 1500m marker in this 2000m race but made up as the race progressed and was comfortably home with seven lengths ahead of Lion King a ranked outsider who was available at 15-1 in the bookies list.

Amber King was placed at 2.75 behind Mastery who was the tote favourite at 1.50.

"It was a good race he made up for the lost ground and he was guided well by S Saqlain astride Amber Knight," said trainer Mallesh Narredu.



This four-year-old gelding has made it onto the board thrice but never won a race, and on Saturday made it with the Free Press Journal Trophy.

It was the day out for the boolies as none of the favourites obliged in a card of seven races.

Results

1. The Racingpulse.in Cup (1200m): 1. Supreme Spirit, 2. Zukor, 3. Divine Intuition

2. The Free Press Journal Trophy (2000m): 1. Amber Knight (3), 2. Lion King, 3. Spiritual Rock

3. The Times Of India Trophy (1600m): 1. Coueur De Lion, 2. Chopin, 3. In Contention

4. The Indiarace.com Trophy (1200m): 1. Time And Tide, 2. Emperor Roderic, 3. Gazino

5. The Hindu Trophy (1200m): 1. Goddes Of Dawn, 2. Kanya Rashi, 3. Collateral

6. The Race Mirror Trophy (1400m): 1. Mighty Thunder, 2. Gimme, 3. High Spirit

7. The Mid-Day Trophy Div-1 (1200m): 1. Attained, 2. Adams, 3. Jetfire

