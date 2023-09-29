 Mumbai Football League: Cristiano, Mohd Net Hat-Trick Of Goals
The Vasai Virar outfit dominated play from the start and Cristiano hit the target in the 19th minute, 45th minute and 52nd minute

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 29, 2023, 07:35 PM IST
article-image

Riding on the brilliance of striker Cristiano D’Souza Vasai Virar UFA went on to register a fluent 4-0 win against India On Track in a Yuva President League Boys’ Under-17 match of the Mumbai Football League 2022-2023 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Friday.

The Vasai Virar outfit dominated play from the start and Cristiano hit the target in the 19th minute, 45th minute and 52nd minute to put his team in a commanding position with 3-0 advantage. Later, Cristiano’s teammate Dillon D’Mello fired home the fourth goal midway through the second session to complete the winning margin.

Earlier, in another match, Mohd Salim Shaikh also notched up a hat-trick by scoring all the three goals as Millan FA got the better of CFCI Mavericks by a comfortable 3-1 scoreline. Atharva Patil scored a late consolation goal for the losing side.

article-image

In a Men’s Super Division encounter, Spartans FC struck prime form and blanked Ratnam FC coasting to a 4-0 victory. Strikers Brandon Picardo, Roshan Thakur, Chetan Solanki and Joel D’Souza, all contributed with a goal each to round off the winning tally.

Results – Men’s Super Div: SG5 Sports Club 1 (Arbaz Sheikh) beat Colaba FC 0.

Spartans FC 4 (Brandon Picardo, Roshan Thakur, Chetan Solanki, Joel D’Souza) beat Ratnam FC 0.

YPL Boys’ U-17: Western SF 2 (Keta Prajapati, Aditya Suvarna) beat Kandivali FC 0.

Mumbai Strikers 3 (Siddhsh M. 2, Vedant Kamble) beat Millat FC 1 (Abdul Ghani).

Millan FA 3 (Mohd Salim Shaikh 3) beat CFCI Mavericks 1 (Atharva Patil).

Vasai Virar UFA 4 (Cristiano D’Souza 3, Dillon D’Mello) beat India On Track 0.

article-image
