 Asian Games 2023: Indian Women's Team Bags Bronze In Squash
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAsian Games 2023: Indian Women's Team Bags Bronze In Squash

Asian Games 2023: Indian Women's Team Bags Bronze In Squash

Indian women's team of Anahat Singh, Tanvi Khanna, and Joshna Chinappa win bronze medal in squash.

ANIUpdated: Friday, September 29, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
article-image
Anahat Singh, Tanvi Khanna, and Joshna Chinappa. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

The Indian women's squash team comprised of Joshna Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna and Anahat Singh bagged bronze medal after losing to Hong Kong, China 1-2 in the semifinals at the ongoing 19th Asian Games on Friday. Tanvi Khanna's three-game loss against Sin Yuk Chan in a match that lasted for just 22 minutes put India on the back foot. The first match of the tie ended in scores of 6-11, 7-11, 3-11.

Read Also
Asian Games 2023: Saketh Myneni And Ramkumar Ramanathan Win First Medal In Tennis After Losing In...
article-image

The focus then switched to veteran player Chinappa, who displayed incredible resilience and skill to make the score even for India at 1-1 against Hong Kong. The Indian veteran registered a victory against Ho Tze-Lok with a score of 7-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-6, 11-8.

Read Also
Asian Games 2023: Palak Clinches Gold And Esha Singh Wins Silver In Women's 10m Air Pistol Final
article-image

Joshna Chinappa undergoes blip before coming back strongly:

After being two games down, Chinappa came right back into the match with a resounding 11-6 win in the fourth game of the fixture. Chinappa closed the match with a commanding performance by maintaining her composure and winning the final game. With both teams winning the match, the pressure fell on 15-year-old Anahat in the decisive match.

Even though the youngster lost the match 0–3, she made sure that at least in the first and third games, her opponent was kept on their toes. The teenager had a strong start to her match but lost some steam near the finish and gave Lee Ka Yi the opening game 8-11.

Lee tightened her hold on the match by winning the second game 11-7. She repeated the performance in the third game and was about to end the match when Ahanat launched a final burst. The teen attempted to score eight points in a row but ultimately dropped the match 10–12.
Meanwhile, the Indian men's squash team's semifinal clash against Malaysia will begin later in the day.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Pakistan Ko Izzat Kabhi Hazam Nahin Hoti': Netizens Slam PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf For 'Dushman Mulk'...

'Pakistan Ko Izzat Kabhi Hazam Nahin Hoti': Netizens Slam PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf For 'Dushman Mulk'...

ICC World Cup 2023: Blow For New Zealand As Kane Williamson Ruled Out Of Tournament Opener Against...

ICC World Cup 2023: Blow For New Zealand As Kane Williamson Ruled Out Of Tournament Opener Against...

Asian Games 2023: Indian Women's Team Bags Bronze In Squash

Asian Games 2023: Indian Women's Team Bags Bronze In Squash

ICC World Cup 2023: Team India's ODI Record At Various Venues

ICC World Cup 2023: Team India's ODI Record At Various Venues

Asian Games 2023: Palak Clinches Gold And Esha Singh Wins Silver In Women's 10m Air Pistol Final

Asian Games 2023: Palak Clinches Gold And Esha Singh Wins Silver In Women's 10m Air Pistol Final