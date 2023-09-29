 Asian Games 2023: Saketh Myneni And Ramkumar Ramanathan Win First Medal In Tennis After Losing In Final
Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan settle for silver after losing in the final of Asian Games 2023.

ANIUpdated: Friday, September 29, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
article-image
Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan | (Credits: Twitter)

The Indian pair of Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan settled for a silver medal in the final of the men's doubles competition at the ongoing Asian Games on Friday. Saketh and Ramkumar registered a loss by 4-6 4-6 to the Chinese Taipei duo of Yu-hsiou Hsu and Jason Jung. This is India's first medal in tennis at the ongoing Hangzhou meet.

Myeni and Ramanathan had defeated South Korea's Soonwoo Kwon and Seongchan Hong to advance to the final at Hangzhou. The second-seeded Indian pair defeated Soonwoo Kwon and Seongchan Hong 6-1, 7-6, 10-0 in the semifinal on Thursday.

Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale ensure India at least one medal in mixed-doubles event:

Also, Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale assured India at least a bronze medal in the mixed doubles event following their straight-set victory over Kazakhstan pair of Zhibek Kulambayeva and Grigoriy Lomakin in the ongoing Asian Games on Thursday. 

The Indian pair defeated the Kazakhstan pair by 7-5, 6-3 to secure their spot in the semifinals. In the first set, Grigoriy and Zhibek gave a tough challenge to the Indian team as they fought hard for each point.

The Indian contingent has so far won 28 medals at the ongoing Asian Games, with India has a total of 28 medals at the Asian Games Hangzhou, with seven gold, ten silver and 11 bronze medals.

