Asian Games 2023: India Bags 4th Gold In Shooting; Men's 10m Air Pistol Team Overjoyed (Check Pics)

By: PTI | September 28, 2023
The men's 10m air pistol team extended India's impressive show at the Asian Games by shooting another gold but individual success eluded Sarabjot Singh and Arjun Singh Cheema, who fizzled out in the final here Thursday.
The team of Sarabjot, Cheema and Shiva Narwal narrowly beat the Chinese team to take the top podium, earning India's fourth gold medal from the shooting ranges. With Thursday's success, Indian shooters have so far won four gold, four silver and five bronze medals.
The Indian trio's aggregate score of 1734 was just one better than the Chinese team, which settled for the silver medal, while Vietnam, with a score of 1730, bagged the bronze. Sarabjot and Arjun also made it to the eight-shooter individual finals but finished fourth and eighth respectively.
Vietnam's Pham Quang Huy won gold with a score of 240.5, while South Korea's Lee Wonho (239.4) and Uzbekistan's Vladimir Svechnikov (219.9) took the silver and bronze, respectively. Sarabjot, 21, scored 199, while Arjun ended up eighth and last, exiting on the second elimination shot.
Sarabjot had won his first individual senior gold medal at the ISSF World Cup in Bhopal earlier this year, and was gunning for more success today in the individual category after being placed fifth among the eight finalists at the end of the qualification round.
But a string of below-par scores in the finals, undid his efforts in the qualification round. He managed just 9.8 and 9.4 on the third and fourth shots in the finals and another rank bad shot of 8.9 on the seventh shot pegged him further back from where he could not recover.
Sarabjot, whose success story started in 2021 when he won the junior air pistol team and mixed team gold at the ISSF World Championships at Lima, Peru in 2021, has been performing consistently ever since bagging the mixed team gold at the recently-concluded World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.
He would now be aiming to seal a 2024 Paris Olympics quota place at the Asian Championships in Changwon (South Korea) later this year.
Thanks For Reading!