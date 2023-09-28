Asian Games 2023: Manipuri Athlete Roshibina Devi Wins Silver For India In Wushu; Dedicates Medal To Strife Torn State (See Pics)

By: PTI | September 28, 2023
For India's Naorem Roshibina Devi the silver medal in women's 60kg sanda event of wushu was a victory for the victims of Manipur violence that has been raging in her native state since May this year.
Hailing from the Meitei community in Kwashiphai village in Bishnupur district adjoining Churachandpur, which is dominated by the rival Kuki ethnic community, Roshibina fought a valiant fight against local heavyweight Wu Xiaowei before going down 0-2 in two rounds in the final.
The conflict between the two communities in Manipur has killed scores of people and injured so many more. "Manipur is burning. Fighting is going on in Manipur. I can't go to my village. I want to dedicate this medal to those who are protecting us and suffering there," said Roshibina after clinching the silver.
The Manipuri athlete was crying inconsolably as she added: "I don't know what will happen, the fighting has been continuing. When will it stop and return to normal life of earlier times."
China has dominated the women's 60kg category and an ultra-aggressive Wu ensured that the hosts defended their gold medal of the Jakarta-Palembang edition. Roshibina's effort was good enough for the 22-year-old to upgrade her bronze from the Asian Games 2018.
She spoke to her parents on Wednesday and they asked her to focus on the final without getting distracted by the Manipuri violence. "They told me to focus on the match and not on other things. My family is fine. I don't speak to them regularly as my coaches say the violence at home will distract me.
Hailing from a modest background, Roshibina came to limelight after winning a bronze medal at the Junior Worlds in 2016.
At the 2018 Asian Games, in the semifinals, she narrowly missed out with a 0-1 loss to China's Cai Yingying. She geared up to the Hangzhou showpiece winning a gold at the Moscow Wushu Star Championship.
