 WATCH: Celebrity Cricket League Game In Bangladesh Turns Into WWE Royal Rumble; 6 Hospitalised, Tournament Cancelled
A violent fight broke out between players during a celebrity cricket league game in Bangladesh and 6 had to be hospitalised.

Updated: Saturday, September 30, 2023, 04:46 PM IST
article-image
Violent fight broke out between players in CCL match in Bangladesh. | (Credits: Screengrab)

While altercations and spats in cricket matches have become a frequent affair these days, fights between celebrities are a thing of rarity. During a fixture of a Celebrity Cricket League in Bangladesh, a violent fight broke out between a host of players and it has emerged that 6 had to be hospitalised due to the severity of their injuries.

Fight allegedly broke out due to the wrong decision of the umpire:

According to reports, the fight in the fixture between the team of filmmaker Mustafa Kamal Raj and Dipankar Deepon allegedly erupted due to a wrong decision by the umpire. The verbal altercation soon turned into a physical fight. A few players started punching and slapping one another and soon the attack started with bats.

The injured people have been identified as Shishir Sardar, Raj Ripa, Joy Chaudhry, Atiq Rehman, Sheikh Shuvo, and Ashiq Jahid. Reports also claim that Raj Ripa said on social media that Mustafa Kamal Raj will be responsible if anything happened to her career and accused his team of throwing water bottles at her. The tournament eventually had to be cancelled due to such unforeseen events.

With Bangladesh national men's cricket team also having such instances, several netizens have trolled them, saying cricket is a war in the country.

