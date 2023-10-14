Pune Race Selections: Jamari, Best for Pune Derby

The three-year-old filly, Jamari from champion trainer Pesi Shroff should make it with the fourth win on the trot as she looks the best for the Mayor Baburao Sanas Memorial Pune Derby (Gr.1) powered by Mr S R Sanas, the main event in the Pune meeting, to be held on Sunday.

This derby which will be run over a distance of 2000 meters, shorter the usual 2400m, Jamari the winner of the Betway Bangalore Summer Derby has been in good nick since winning this in the month of July this year. And with P Trevor astride it appears the best in the business. Of four wins this filly has Trevor has made it with three.

Enabler and Capitolium should be other contenders for the Pune Derby.

In another main event, the Noshir & Dolly Dhunjibhoy Sprint Million, a grade 3 Market King appeals the most with Ahead Of My Name and Joaquin being other other in this race.

First race: 1.45pm

Selections

1. The Vinayak Trophy (2400m): 1. Chat, (2), 2. Daianne (1), 3. Come Back Please (5)

2. The J M Shah & C M Shah Gold Cup (1200m): 1. Superimpose (4), 2. Sovereign Grey, 3. New Demension (2)

3. The Pune Police Commissioner's Trophy Div-1 (1200m): 1. Adamas (3), 2. Zukor (9), 3. Athenian (6)

4. The Noshir & Dolly Dhunjibhoy Sprint Million (Gr.3; 1200m): 1. Market King (2), 2. Ahead Of My Name (1), 3. Joaquin (3)

5. Mayor Baburao Sanas Memorial Pune Derby (Gr.1) powered by Mr S R Sanas (2000m): 1. Jamari (6), 2. Enabler (4), 3. Capitolium (2)

6. The Jimmy Umrigar Trophy (1400m): 1. Decacorn (2), 2. The General (5), 3. Zubbaro (7)

7. The F A & K A Irani Trophy (1600m): 1. Charlie (5), 2. Rambler (6), 3. It's My Time (7)

Super jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7

Treble: 4, 5 & 6

Tanala: All races

