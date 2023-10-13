Pune Races: Euphoric Best For Suresh Mahindra Trophy

Euphoric, from Adhiraj S Jodha's stable appeals the most for the Suresh Mahindra Trophy, the main event in the Pune Meeting to be held at the Pune Race Course on Saturday.

The race which is to be run over 15 furlongs has a small field of three runners, and they will cross the winning post twice. Pissarro the six-year-old gelding from SS Attaollahi yard should be the other main contenders.

First Race: 2.30pm

Selections

1. The Rodeo Plate (1400m): 1. MidSummer Star )6), 2. Lord And Master (2), 3. Cipher (5)

2. The K Raghunath Plate (1000m): 1. Mirae (6), 2. Mariella (8), 3. Slam Dunk (11)

3. The Prudential Champ Trophy (1000m): 1. Dash (1), 2. Zarqawi (4), 3. Field Of Dreams )7)

4. The Sir Sultan Chinoy Trophy (1600m): 1. Scaramanga (1), 2. Cordelia (9), 3. Kimiko (6)

5. The N K Pudumjee Trophy (1000m): 1. Thrilling (10): 2. Koenig (2), 3. Street Sense (7)

6. The Suresh Mahindra Trophy (3200m): 1. Euphoric (3), 2. Pissarro (1)

Super jackpot: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, & 6

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6

Treble, 3, 4 & 5