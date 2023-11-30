Pro Classic 6-Red Snooker Tournament: Nilesh Kobnak Scrape Past Manoj Kasare To Enter Semifinals

Nilesh Kobnak of Willington Gymkhana scraped past Manoj Kasare of Khar Gymkhana snatching a tight 4-3 (36-9, 37-7, 41-22, 9-39, 7-34, 26-35, 36-34) in an interesting best-of-7-frame quarter-final match of the Islam Gymkhana organized 12th Pro Classic 6-Red Snooker Tournament 2023, and played at the Islam Gymkhana billiards hall.

In contrast, fancied NSCI pro cueist Ajinkya Yelve showed excellent touch and compiled break of 33 and 31 in the second frame and went to tame home challenger Amit Jadhav of Islam Gymkhana posting a straight frames 4-0 (38-25, 64-0, 33-5, 38-8) victory and to also advance to the semi-finals.

In the other last eight encounters, L.S. Mahatre (Tata SC) recovered after dropping the opening frame against Suraj Shirke (MIG CC) and managed to clinch a 4-1 (4-36, 46-34, 26-22, 22-35, 41-18, 27-12) win.

Meanwhile, Vishal Kadam (Amanora Club, Pune) also lost the first frame but bounced back by winning the next four frames on the trot to overcome Akshay Wadkar (Airoli Sports Association) 4-1 (14-28, 51-23, 41-13, 47-31, 40-10).

Results – Quarter-finals (best-of-7): L.S. Mahatre (Tata SC) bt Suraj Shirke (MIG CC) 4-1 (4-36, 46-34, 26-22, 22-35, 41-18, 27-12);

Ajinkya Yelve (NSCI) bt Amit Jadhav (Islam Gymkhana) 4-0 (38-25, 64(33,31)-0, 33-5, 38-8);

Vishal Kadam (Amanora Club, Pune) bt Akshay Wadkar (Airoli Sports Association) 4-1 (14-28, 51-23, 41-13, 47-31, 40-10);

Nilesh Kobnak (Willingdon Gymkhana) bt Manoj Kasare (Khar Gymkhana) 4-3 (36-9, 37-7, 41-22, 9-39, 7-34, 26-35, 36-34).

Pre-quarter-finals (best-of-5): L.S. Mahatre bt Ashish Ruke 3-2 (38-45, 35-19, 39-19, 23-34, 25-14;

Suraj Shirke bt Anant Yelve 3-1 (32-5, 29-13, 21-30, 38-12;

Amit Jadhav bt Prakash Hate 3-2 (33-51, 25-19, 39-19, 18-36, 37-24;

Ajinkya Yelve bt Bernard James 3-0 (49-1, 36-1, 37-8);

Akshay Wadkar bt Pramod Ruke 3-1 (45-12, 13-31, 42-16, 40-6);

Vishal Kadam bt Bakirao Pacharne 3-2 (11-36, 43-12, 33-19, 20-32, 32-10;

Manoj Kasare w/o Mahadev Bhogle;

Nilesh Kobnak bt Selven Samuel 3-1 (1-44, 46-27, 29-27, 37-18).