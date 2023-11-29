12th Pro Classic 6-Red Snooker Tournament: Pacharne & Wadkar Score Easy Victories

Bakirao Pacharne was in prime form and defeated Jay More 3-0 (59-40, 33-13, 41-3) in a best-of-5-frame Round of 32 match in the Islam Gymkhana organized 12th Pro Classic 6-Red Snooker Tournament 2023, and played at the Islam Gymkhana billiards hall.

Akshay Wadkar also enjoyed smooth sailing and cruised past Anthony Menezes winning in three quick frames at 3-0 (47-34, 28-18, 44-13) to advance to the last 16.

Meanwhile, Prakash Hate who was twice in arrears, gallantly fought back by winning the last two frames to hand Jeet Gawade a 3-2 (21-29, 40-13, 28-47, 41-21, 37-8) defeat.

In another interesting match that went the distance, Vishal Kadam got the better of Jatin Waghela by an identical 3-2 (42-7, 36-29, 35-41, 12-20, 43-17) frame scores.

Fancied Ajinkya Yelve also had to bring out his best to scrape past Sandeep Teli winning by a tight 3-2 (41-14, 27-31, 29-32, 39-8, 37-28) margin to advance to the pre-quarter-finals.

Results - Round 32: Ashish Ruke bt Vikash Mane 3-0 (44-30, 36-7, 43-7); L.S. Mahatre bt Dilip Rathod 3-1 (45-20, 28-39, 36-9, 45-14); Suraj Shirke bt Chandrakant Dehrikar 3-2 (37-1, 16-38, 36-11, 15-28, 34-28); Anant Yelve bt Pravin Jadhav 3-1 (24-40, 37-15, 40(31)-13, 42-16); Amit Jadhav bt Milind Divekar 3-1 (28-33, 32-10, 51-37, 25-10); Prakash Hate bt Jeet Gawade 3-2 (21-29, 40-13, 28-47, 41-21, 37-8); Bernard James bt Walter Vaz 3-1 (35-28, 41-12, 42-49, 36-4); Ajinkya Yelve bt Sandeep Teli 3-2 (41-14, 27-31, 29-32, 39-8, 37-28); Jitendra Divekar bt Pramod Ruke 3-1 (45-12, 53-31, 23-53, 41-17); Akshay Wadkar bt Anthony Menezes 3-0 (47-34, 28-18, 44-13); Vishal Kadam bt Jatin Waghela 3-2 (42-7, 36-29, 35-41, 12-20, 43-17); Bakirao Pacharne bt Jay More 3-0 (59-40, 33-13, 41-3); Manoj Kasare bt Joseph Menezes 3-2 (32-12, 4-42, 45-17, 31-33, 42-12); Mahadev Bhogle bt Santsh Chorge 3-0 (37-18, 53-29, 45-20); Selven Samuel bt Arvind Jadhav 3-1 (46-9, 44-35, 17-42, 28-15); Nilesh Kobnak bt Suresh Mahadik 3-2 (15-36, 45-36, 34-18, 15-36, 37-35).