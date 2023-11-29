 12th Pro Classic 6-Red Snooker Tournament: Pacharne & Wadkar Score Easy Victories
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnews12th Pro Classic 6-Red Snooker Tournament: Pacharne & Wadkar Score Easy Victories

12th Pro Classic 6-Red Snooker Tournament: Pacharne & Wadkar Score Easy Victories

Akshay Wadkar also enjoyed smooth sailing and cruised past Anthony Menezes winning in three quick frames at 3-0 (47-34, 28-18, 44-13) to advance to the last 16.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 09:54 PM IST
article-image

Bakirao Pacharne was in prime form and defeated Jay More 3-0 (59-40, 33-13, 41-3) in a best-of-5-frame Round of 32 match in the Islam Gymkhana organized 12th Pro Classic 6-Red Snooker Tournament 2023, and played at the Islam Gymkhana billiards hall.

Akshay Wadkar also enjoyed smooth sailing and cruised past Anthony Menezes winning in three quick frames at 3-0 (47-34, 28-18, 44-13) to advance to the last 16.

Meanwhile, Prakash Hate who was twice in arrears, gallantly fought back by winning the last two frames to hand Jeet Gawade a 3-2 (21-29, 40-13, 28-47, 41-21, 37-8) defeat.

Read Also
BSAM Mumbai Snooker League 2023: Khar Gymkhana Youngsters Storm Into The Final
article-image

In another interesting match that went the distance, Vishal Kadam got the better of Jatin Waghela by an identical 3-2 (42-7, 36-29, 35-41, 12-20, 43-17) frame scores.

Fancied Ajinkya Yelve also had to bring out his best to scrape past Sandeep Teli winning by a tight 3-2 (41-14, 27-31, 29-32, 39-8, 37-28) margin to advance to the pre-quarter-finals.

Results - Round 32: Ashish Ruke bt Vikash Mane 3-0 (44-30, 36-7, 43-7); L.S. Mahatre bt Dilip Rathod 3-1 (45-20, 28-39, 36-9, 45-14); Suraj Shirke bt Chandrakant Dehrikar 3-2 (37-1, 16-38, 36-11, 15-28, 34-28); Anant Yelve bt Pravin Jadhav 3-1 (24-40, 37-15, 40(31)-13, 42-16); Amit Jadhav bt Milind Divekar 3-1 (28-33, 32-10, 51-37, 25-10); Prakash Hate bt Jeet Gawade 3-2 (21-29, 40-13, 28-47, 41-21, 37-8); Bernard James bt Walter Vaz 3-1 (35-28, 41-12, 42-49, 36-4); Ajinkya Yelve bt Sandeep Teli 3-2 (41-14, 27-31, 29-32, 39-8, 37-28); Jitendra Divekar bt Pramod Ruke 3-1 (45-12, 53-31, 23-53, 41-17); Akshay Wadkar bt Anthony Menezes 3-0 (47-34, 28-18, 44-13); Vishal Kadam bt Jatin Waghela 3-2 (42-7, 36-29, 35-41, 12-20, 43-17); Bakirao Pacharne bt Jay More 3-0 (59-40, 33-13, 41-3); Manoj Kasare bt Joseph Menezes 3-2 (32-12, 4-42, 45-17, 31-33, 42-12); Mahadev Bhogle bt Santsh Chorge 3-0 (37-18, 53-29, 45-20); Selven Samuel bt Arvind Jadhav 3-1 (46-9, 44-35, 17-42, 28-15); Nilesh Kobnak bt Suresh Mahadik 3-2 (15-36, 45-36, 34-18, 15-36, 37-35).

Read Also
BSAM Mumbai Snooker League 2023: Gutsy Swaminathan Stars In Bombay Gymkhana Victory
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Nationals, Including Govt Employee, Charged By US For Plot To Assassinate K-Terrorist...

Indian Nationals, Including Govt Employee, Charged By US For Plot To Assassinate K-Terrorist...

Telangana Elections 2023: 3 Police Officers, Including Deputy Commissioner, Suspended By EC For...

Telangana Elections 2023: 3 Police Officers, Including Deputy Commissioner, Suspended By EC For...

Tragic! Distraught Over Son Not Getting Out Of Silkyara Tunnel, Father Passes Away Hours Before His...

Tragic! Distraught Over Son Not Getting Out Of Silkyara Tunnel, Father Passes Away Hours Before His...

Virat Kohli Set To Skip T20I & ODI Series In South Africa, Will Join Team India Before Boxing Day...

Virat Kohli Set To Skip T20I & ODI Series In South Africa, Will Join Team India Before Boxing Day...

London Paramedic Forcibly Pushed Out Of Ambulance By Patient, Disturbing Footage Surfaces

London Paramedic Forcibly Pushed Out Of Ambulance By Patient, Disturbing Footage Surfaces