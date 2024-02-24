Prakash Puranik Memorial Trophy Women's T20: Reshma Naik Helps Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation Clinch Title

Punam Raut and Shweta Kalpathi displayed stellar performances, each scoring half-centuries, while Reshma Naik showcased her prowess with 3 wickets, propelling Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation to victory in the Prakash Puranik Memorial Trophy Women's T20 Tournament.

In a thrilling final showdown, Vengsarkar Foundation triumphed over Rajawadi Cricket Club (RCC) by 18 runs, clinching their inaugural title in the tournament's history, while RCC faltered in their bid to retain the championship.

In tribute to the late cricketer Prakash Puranik, renowned for his contributions as President of Mahim Juvenile Sports Club and Secretary of Shivaji Park Gymkhana, both prestigious organizations united to host the Prakash Puranik Memorial Trophy for the second consecutive year.

The final, held at Mahim Juvenile Sports Club, witnessed Vengsarkar Foundation posting a formidable total of 153 runs in 20 overs, losing 4 wickets along the way. Punam and Shweta showcased their batting prowess with identical scores of 53 runs, forging an impressive 82-run partnership for the 2nd wicket. Additionally, Simran Shaikh's brisk 26 runs off 15 balls bolstered their innings.

In pursuit of the target, Vengsarkar Foundation's bowling unit, led by Reshma with 3 wickets and backed by Punam's 2 dismissals, restricted RCC to 135 for 9 in their allotted 20 overs. Despite a valiant 56-run knock from Vrushali Bhagat in 45 balls, RCC faltered under pressure, with Tushi Shah (19), Kimaya Rane (0), and Saloni Kushte (11) unable to withstand the heat, resulting in an 18-run defeat. Punam's outstanding all-round performance earned her the Man of the Match accolade.

Former Indian cricketers Balwinder Singh Sandhu and Abhishek Nayar graced the occasion for the prize distribution ceremony.

Other award

Best Batsman: Ketki Dhure (Bharat Cricket Club)

Best Bowler: Nirmiti Rane (Vengsarkar Foundation)

Player of the Tournament: Kshama Patekar (Rajawadi Cricket Club)