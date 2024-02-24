 Nirlon-RFS Talyarkhan Memorial Invitation Cricket: Vinayak Bhoir Propels Defending Champs Hindu Gymkhana Into Final
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 24, 2024, 10:15 PM IST
article-image

In a stunning display of skill, all-rounder Vinayak Bhoir propelled defending champions P.J. Hindu Gymkhana into the final with a commanding 20-run victory over hosts Bombay Gymkhana. Bhoir showcased his prowess with both bat and ball in the semi-finals of the Nirlon-R.F.S. Talyarkhan Memorial Invitation Cricket Tournament 2023-2024, held under floodlights at the Bombay Gymkhana ground.

Bhoir's explosive batting performance saw him smash an unbeaten 41 runs off just 19 deliveries, including four boundaries and two sixes, steering Hindu Gymkhana to a formidable total of 203 for eight wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Openers Anand Bains (43 runs off 22 balls) and Jay Bista (43 runs off 23 balls) laid a solid foundation with a 71-run partnership, while Makarand Patti contributed a brisk 31 runs off 16 balls. Despite the efforts of Bombay Gymkhana's left-arm spinner Omkar Ghule (3 for 21) and medium pacer Yashraj Malaap (2 for 53), Hindu Gymkhana's batting lineup proved formidable.

article-image

In response, Bombay Gymkhana's batsmen struggled to match the required tempo, ultimately falling short at 183 for 7 in their 20 overs. Contributions from Onkar Jadhav (39 runs), Nikhil Patil (31 runs), Yashraj Malaap (26 runs), and Pratik Shukla (21 runs) were not enough to secure victory. Bhoir continued his stellar performance with the ball, claiming 3 wickets for just 15 runs, while medium pacer Jitendra Paliwal chipped in with 2 wickets for 38 runs, effectively stifling Bombay Gymkhana's batting lineup.

article-image

