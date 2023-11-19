360 One Wealth Grand Prix FIDE Rating Chess: Darsh Shetty Upsets Top Seed Paras Bhoir

Sixth seeded Darsh Shetty (ELO 1599) scored an upset win over top seed Paras Bhoir (ELO 1875) in the fourth round of the 360 One Wealth Grand Prix FIDE Rating Chess Series,hosted at the Russian Centre for Science & Culture.

This unexpected victory propelled Shetty to the top of the standings, marking a remarkable turn of events in the tournament.

Choosing the Yugoslav attack as white against Paras's Sicilian Dragon setup, Darsh initiated an aggressive approach right from the start. Paras, demonstrating adept counter-attacking moves, managed to maintain equilibrium in the game.

However, on move 29, a crucial mistake by Paras resulted in Darsh gaining a pawn. Darsh's strategic exchange, sacrificing his rook, further increased his advantage. The subsequent moves were a display of Darsh's technical prowess, ultimately leading to him securing a full point on move 68.

Darsh experienced a double delight as Grandmaster Pravin Thipsay declared this game the 'best game'.

A slight surprise unfolded at table 2 when Atharv Soni managed to secure a draw against the 2nd-seeded Arvind Iyer, playing from the black side in the French Tarrasch. Despite Arvind's attempts to employ various strategies, Atharv skillfully navigated through the game with a steady exchange of pieces.

After 54 moves, both players recognized the deadlock, leading them to agree to a draw as neither side could establish a decisive breakthrough.

Meanwhile, Arnav Koli, Ram Parab, and Guru Prakash secured victories against their respective opponents, allowing them to join Darsh in the lead with four points each.

Arvind Iyer, Atharv Soni, Daksh Jagesia, Vageesh Swaminathan, and Swasti Jha are in pursuit of the leaders. All five of these players have accumulated 3.5 points from the first four rounds.

As the tournament reaches its midpoint, anticipations run high for intense competition among the leaders in the remaining three rounds, vying for the winner's purse of Rs. 50,000 from the total prize pool of Rs. 2.5 lakhs.

Round-4: D Shetty (4) bt Bhoir Paras (3), Iyer Arvind (3.5) drew Soni Atharv (3.5), Elesh Tripathi (3) lost to Arnav Koli (4), Ram Parab (4) bt Maniar Hriday (3), Ruchit Acharya (3) lost to Guru Prakash (4), Jagesia Daksh (3.5) bt Shah Purvaan (3), Hitansh Gohil (2.5) lost to Vageesh Swaminathan (3.5), Om Murdeshwar (3) drew Sejpal Kavyan (3), Swasti Jha (3.5) bt Sara Mody (2.5)

