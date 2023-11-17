360 One Wealth Grand Prix Chess: Seeded Players Sail Through In Grand Prix Chess

It was smooth sailing for the seeded players in the inaugural round of 360 One Wealth Grand Prix Chess series for Under-15 players, which got underway here at Russian Centre for Science & Culture, Peddar Road.

The top-seeded player of the tournament, Paras Bhoir (ELO 1875) defeated Shreyas Chorge from white side of Ruy Lopez Archangel in just 29 moves. It was an icing on the cake for Paras as this game was adjudged as the 'best game' of round 1 by the Grandmaster Pravin Thipsay. 2nd seeded Arvind Iyer (ELO 1846), 3rd seeded Arnav Koli (ELO 1774) followed suit with wins over Devansh Dekate and Trissha Desai respectively.

This Rs 2.50 Lakhs prize money tournament with a first prize of Rs.50,000/- has attracted 136 players, which includes 51 FIDE rated players. The tournament is being played under the swiss-league system for a total of 7-rounds with a classical control of 90 minutes per player. It is being conducted by Indian Chess School under the aegis of FIDE, All India Chess Federation & Maharashtra Chess Association.

Key results of round 1:

Bhoir Paras (1) bt Chorghe Shreyas (0), Dekate Devansh (0) lost to Iyer Arvind (1), Arnav Koli (1) bt Desai Trissha (0), Dey Siddharth (0) lost to Ram Parab (1), Guru Prakash (1) bt Diksha Sawant (0), Durwas Saksham (0) lost to Darsh Shetty (1), Soni Atharv (1) bt Dwivedi Riyansh (0), Ekagra Mehar (0) lost to Jagesia Daksh (1), Kshaunish Jaiswal (1) bt Gada Jiyana (0), Goutam Dhal (0) lost to Mayuresh Desai(1)

