360 One Wealth Grand Prix Chess: Top Billing For Pune's Paras Bhoir

Pune youngster, Paras Bhoir (ELO 1875) has been given top billing in the 1st leg of 360 One Wealth Grand Prix Chess Series for Under-15 players, which gets underway here at Russian Centre for Science & Culture, Peddar Road.

Paras will face a stiff challenge from 2nd seeded Arvind Iyer (ELO 1846) and Arnav Koli (ELO 1774), while Swasti Jha (ELO 1222) will be favourite amongst girls.

A total of 121 players, including 44 FIDE rated players have registered for the championship which will be played on a classical format of 7-rounds with a time-control of 90 minutes & 30 seconds per player.

The grand prix series is divided in four legs with each having a prize fund of ₹2.50 Lakhs, with the winner pocketing the first prize of ₹ 50,000 and the coveted Grandmaster Pravin Thipsay trophy. The event is being organised by Indian Chess School under the aegis of FIDE, All India Chess Federation & Maharashtra Chess Association.

