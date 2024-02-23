Prakash Puranik Memorial Trophy Women's T20: Rajawadi CC To Lock Horns With With Vengsarkar Foundation for Spoils

Riding on a useful knock by Manjiri Gawde (46) & Krutika Krishnakumar (46), Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation beats Bharat Cricket Club (BCC) by 24 runs in the semi-final of Prakash Puranik Memorial Trophy Women's T20 Cricket tournament.

They will face Rajawadi Cricket Club in the title clash, who thrashes Palghar Dahanu Taluka Sports Association (PDTSA) by six wickets.

To honour late cricketer Prakash Puranik, who managed a successful performance as President of Mahim Juvenile Sports Club and Secretary of Shivaji Park Gymkhana, the two legendary organizations have come together to organize the Prakash Puranik Memorial Trophy for the second year in a row. 16 teams participated in this knockout tournament, which lasted for 4 days.

In the first semi-final, Vengsarkar Foundation put on 140 runs with the loss of 3 wickets in 20 overs. Manjiri and Krutika formed a solid opening partnership of 88 runs. Then, BCC failed to chase down the target as they only reached till 116 for 7 in alloted 20 overs. Ketki Dhure played a fighting knock of 67 not out. Aditi Surve took 2 wickets for Vengsarkar Foundation.

In another semi, PDTSA somehow manages to score just 76 runs with the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Snehlata Dhangada (21) & Siddheshwari Pagdhare (31) contributed for them. Diksha Pawar bagged two wickets, whereas Vrushali Bhagat picked up one wicket. Then, Kshama Patekar (23 not out), Saloni Kushte (17), Kimaya Rane (19) gave vital contributions as Rajawadi won the match in 17.2 overs with the loss of only 4 wickets.

Brief scores: Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation: 140/3 in 20 overs (Manjiri Gawde 46, Krutika Krishnakumar 46, Nirmiti Rane 2/20) beat Bharat Cricket Club: 116/7 in 20 overs (Ketki Dhure 67 not out; Aditi Surve 2/20)

Palghar Dahanu Taluka Sports Association: 76/7 in 20 overs (Snehlata Dhangada 21, Siddheshwari Pagdhare 31; Diksha Pawar 2/15) lt to Rajawadi Cricket Club: 79/4 in 17.2 overs (Saloni Kushte 17, Kimaya Rane 19, Kshama Patekar 23 not out; Ashwini Nishad 2/17)