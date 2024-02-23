Route Mobile Inter-Hospital Cricket: Tata Memorial Hospital Register Comfortable Nine-Wicket Win

Tata Memorial Hospital registered a commanding nine wicket victory against Raheja Hospital in a first round Group-A league match of the Route Mobile Inter-Hospital Cricket Tournament 2024 and played at the Saraswati Sports Complex, Malad.

Choosing to bat, Raheja Hospital batsmen struggled against the disciplined Tata Memorial bowlers and were dismissed cheaply for 48 runs in 15.2 overs. The chief destroyer was Hemant Pawar who took six wickets for just 19 runs. In reply, Tata Memorial Hospital easily chased down the target reaching for 50 runs for the loss of just one wicket in 5.3 overs.

In another Group-A match, Kokilabn Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital comfortably defeated Global Hospital by 111 runs. Batting first, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital amassed a massive total of 189 for 4 wickets in 20 overs. The leading scorers for Ambani Hospital was Anand Surve 78 (41-ball) and Prathamesh Mahadik 60 runs. Ashish Jadhav claimed two wickets for 29 runs.

In reply, Global Hospital could only manage to score 78 runs for nine wickets from their quota of 20 overs. Ambani Hospital bowler Devendra Bhanse was successful with three wickets for just 12 runs.

Brief scores: Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital 189 for 4, 20 overs (Anand Surve 78 (41b), Prathamesh Mahadik 60; Ashish Jadhav 2/29) beat Global Hospital 78 for 9, 20 overs (Devendra Bhanse 3/12). by 111 runs

Raheja Hospital 48 all out, 15.2 overs (Hemant Pawar 6/19) lost Tata Memorial Hospital 50 for 1, 5.3 overs.